Global Water Treatment System Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026

Global Water Treatment System Market was sized US$ 4.8 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 9.9 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 9.47 % during a forecast period.



Global Water Treatment System market is segmented by technology, by application, and by region. In terms of technology, Water Treatment System market is segmented into Water Softeners, Filtration Methods, Reverse Osmosis, Distillation Systems, Disinfection Methods, and Others. Residential and Non-Residential are application segment of Water Treatment System market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Exponential growth in the global population has exerted considerable pressure on the existing water resources available for human consumption, in turn augmenting the dependence on groundwater owing to its easy availability. However, improper disposal of wastewater generated in agricultural and industrial areas has led to large-scale contamination of groundwater in urban areas, enhancing the global point of entry water treatment systems market by 2026. The growing investments towards the development of efficient point of entry water treatment systems is expected to boost the water treatment systems market growth in the coming years.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into water softeners, reverse osmosis systems, distillation systems, disinfection methods, filtration methods, and others. The filtration method segment is projected to witness the highest growth based on technology between 2018 and 2026.

Residential application of the water treatment systems market was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2016. Large, multistore houses generally prefer technology as it is more economical to install the device at the main water inlet than installing multiple water treatment systems. However, higher installation and operational costs may remain a longstanding challenge to the global produced water treatment systems market growth.

North America will remain the dominant market through to 2026, with over 41% share in terms of revenues. From US$ 1.93 Bn recorded in 2017, this region is estimated to exceed US$ 3.5 Bn by 2026 end. Europe and Asia Pacific, collectively registering a market share of nearly 43% in 2017, will remain the major markets over the forecast period as well.

Siemens AG, Aker Solutions, FMC Technologies, Inc., Alderley plc, Veolia, Frames Group, CETCO Energy Services, Aquatech International, Eco-Tec, Schlumberger Limited, Ovivo, ThermoEnergy Corporation, Global Water Engineering, Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., and Miox Corporation, Pentair plc, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Best Water Technology AG, Veolia Environnement S.A, UEZ S.A, Ecolab Inc., Xylem Inc., Hitachi, Toshiba Corporation, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Thermax Ltd, IVRCL, Voltas Limited, 3M, VA TECH WABAG LIMITED, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, METITO Holdings Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Aquarion AG are key players included in the Water Treatment System market.

The Scope of Global Water Treatment System Market:

Global Water Treatment System Market by Technology:

• Water Softeners

• Filtration Methods

• Reverse Osmosis

• Distillation Systems

• Disinfection Methods

• Others

Global Water Treatment System Market by Application:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Global Water Treatment System Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Water Treatment System Market Report:

• Siemens AG

• Aker Solutions

• FMC Technologies Inc.

• Alderley plc

• Veolia

• Frames Group

• CETCO Energy Services

• Aquatech International

• Eco-Tec

• Schlumberger Limited

• Ovivo

• Thermo Energy Corporation

• Global Water Engineering

• Ecosphere Technologies Inc.

• Miox Corporation

• Pentair plc

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• Danaher Corporation

• Best Water Technology AG

• Veolia Environnement S.A

• UEZ S.A

• Ecolab Inc.

• Xylem Inc.

• Hitachi

• Toshiba Corporation

• BWT Aktiengesellschaft

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

• Thermax Ltd

• IVRCL

• Voltas Limited

• 3M

• VA TECH WABAG LIMITED

• Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

• METITO Holdings Ltd

• Eureka Forbes Ltd

• Aquarion AG

