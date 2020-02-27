Global Water-Based Adhesives Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast
The Business Research Company’s Water-Based Adhesives Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The global water-based adhesives market was worth $34.5 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% and reach $50.9 billion by 2023.
The water-based adhesives market consists of sales of water-based adhesives. Water-based adhesives are formulated either from natural polymers or soluble synthetic polymers which may be supplied as solutions or formulated as dry powders.
Markets Covered: 1) By Type of Resin: Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE); Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion; Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion; Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex; Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) 2) By Application: Tapes & Labels; Paper & Packaging; Building & Construction: Automotive & Transportation; Others (consumer & DIY, leather & footwear, sports & leisure, and assembly)
Companies Mentioned: Henkel; H.B. Fuller; Arkema (Bostik); Sika; Dowdupont
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
