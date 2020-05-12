Global Waste to Energy Market (WTE)-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Global Waste to Energy Market (WTE) size is valued at US$ 25 Bn in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% in the forecasting period.

Rise in power consumption owing to rapid industrialization accompanied by increasing focus to derive energy through renewable sources should drive waste to energy (WTE) market size growth. China, India, Brazil, and Mexico backed by founding Public Private Partnerships (PPP) to fund the projects and follow strict timelines may improve waste management systems and adopt alternative renewable source to generate energy from waste. Recycling industry growth across U.S., Netherlands, Japan and Germany should positively influence waste to energy market size growth.

Growing industrial and domestic wastes has prompted the government of North America and Europe to generate energy from waste. Moreover, shift in trend towards replacing conventional energy generating from fossil fuels with renewable energy to ensure energy security and reduce carbon emissions are potential factors to drive industry growth.

Global Waste to Energy market is segmented based on technology and geography. By technology segment, the market The rise into biological, thermal [incineration and pyrolysis & gasification. Thermal waste to energy is the major segment where the Waste to Energy is highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period. Thermal based incineration process was the dominant technology implemented for waste to recovery system. Ageing equipment contributing to GHG emissions may get replaced with modernized equipment. Alternative thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification and plasma arc gasification are expected to lower carbon emissions and witness an increase in demand.

Geographically, Waste to Energy market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe is expected to be largest market for Waste to Energy during the forecast period. Increased waste production along with regulatory compliance to minimize environmental impact are key factors driving Europe waste to energy market growth. The region has come up with various directives including Waste Framework and Landfill which may help in setting waste recycling targets through incineration techniques and landfills.

Key player across the Waste to Energy industry are Wheelabrator, Covanta, Tenologies, Hitachi Zosen, and Keppel Seghers. Some companies are integrated MSW management companies and have presence across the value chain.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Waste to Energy Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Waste to Energy Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Waste to Energy Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Waste to Energy Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Waste to Energy Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Waste to Energy Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Waste to Energy Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Waste to Energy by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Waste to Energy Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Waste to Energy Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Waste to Energy Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

