Global Voltage Controlled Crystal Oscillator Market 2020: Demand, Growth and Industry Forecast to 2025

A VCXO (voltage controlled crystal oscillator) is a crystal oscillator which includes a varactor diode and associated circuitry allowing the frequency to be changed by application of a voltage across that diode. This can be accomplished in a simple clock or sinewave crystal oscillator, a TCXO (resulting in a TC/VCXOtemperature compensated voltage controlled crystal oscillator), or an oven controlled type (resulting in an OC/VCXO-oven controlled voltage crystal oscillator).

The global Voltage Controlled Crystal Oscillator market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Voltage Controlled Crystal Oscillator by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Output PECL

Output CMOS

Output SINEWAVE

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Epson

NDK America Inc.

Vectron

Crystek

Bliley Technologies Inc.

Abracon

CTS

Pletronics

Rakon

Microchip

IDT(Integrated Device Technologies)

AVX

ON Semiconductor

Silicon Laboratories

Ecliptek

SiTime

TXC Corporation

kyocera Kinseki

Bomar Crystal Company

Cardinal Components

IQD Frequency Products

NEL Frequency Controls Inc.

Taitien

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Communication Equipment

Industrial Instrument

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

