Global Voiding Cystourethrogram Market Projected to by Emerging Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast To 2027

The global voiding cystourethrogram market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027 owing to huge demand from the pediatric population. Children diagnosed with urinary infections have to go through the procedure for determining the risks associated and further infections which may cause damage to the kidney.

The voiding cystourethrogram market is segmented by product type into instrument which is further segmented into fluoroscope and catheter; and reagents which is further segmented into radio contrast agent and others. The market is further segmented by age group into pediatric and adult voiding cystourethrogram. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into radiology centers, hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

North America region is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of high adoption of the procedure, rise in the number of imaging centers and improvement in the healthcare expenditure for the procedures. Moreover, incidence of pediatric urology diseases such as urinary tract infections is increasing and is contributing to the growth of the market in the region. Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate on account of availability of the procedure and improvements in healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies in the region. Middle East and Africa region is estimated to grow at a stagnant rate attributed to less availability of the procedure and low healthcare expenditure.

Huge Demand in Pediatric Population

Increase in the incidents of urinary tract infections in children and rise in the number of imaging procedures, globally, is expected to boost the growth of the voiding cystourethrogram market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness on uncovering the vesicoureteral reflux in patients, mainly in children, when children are diagnosed with the urinary tract infection and to determine any kind of structure in the bladder is further expected to boost the market growth.

However, high cost of the procedure and several side effects such as vomiting, nausea, breathing problem, low blood pressure, cardiac arrests and swelling of the throat or mouth associated with voiding cystourethrogramy are expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the global voiding cystourethrogram market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Voiding Cystourethrogram Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global voiding cystourethrogram market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by age group, by end users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global voiding cystourethrogrammarket which includes company profiling of Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Medical Systems, Merck & Co., Inc., General Electric Company, Block Imaging International, Inc., Care Stream Health, Inc. Siemens AG, BMI Biomedical International, Medtronic, and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global voiding cystourethrogram market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

