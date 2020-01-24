Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Market By Type (Ordinary Type, Special Type), Application (Industrial, Transportation, Commercial & Residential), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Market

Global virtual pipeline systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1950.09 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high demands associated with the consumption of natural gas, along with high accessibility and transportability of these systems for the delivery of natural gas and oil.

Market Definition: Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Market

Virtual pipeline systems are the collection of infrastructure that comprises of various pipeline terminals, logistics components, and decompression stations. This infrastructure is used for connecting the various consumers of natural gas such as municipalities, institutions, facilities, industries with the pipeline.

Avail 20% Discount on Buying This Report: Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-virtual-pipeline-systems-market&sumit

Market Drivers:

Aging infrastructure of piping used for the transportation of CNG is expected to boost the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations and compliances associated with the control of emissions of gases is expected to fuel the market growth

Various practices and programs focusing on modernization of infrastructure act as a market driver

Focus of various energy and gas market players to promote the usage of low-emission based natural gases also drives the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding risk associated with the transportation of natural gases through this system; this factor is expected to restrict the market growth

Higher costs associated with the transportation of the applicable components through pressurized containers and systems resulting in high need for specialized equipment; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Market

By Type

Ordinary Type

Special Type

By Application

Industrial

Transportation

Commercial & Residential

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, PENTAGON ENERGY announced that they had deployed a 53-foot type IV trailer, with the model manufactured by Composite Advanced Technologies CNG, LLC and branded as “CT-590”. This will have the capability of transporting 593,000 standard cubic feet of CNG and various other gases ranging from helium, hydrogen, argon, nitrogen and neon. This deployment will ensure that the company’s virtual pipeline system has the lowest cost of CNG delivery

In December 2016, NG Advantage announced that they had initiated the delivery of compressed natural gas (CNG) for consumers situated throughout Maine, United States with the help of a virtual pipeline. This expansion of services will help the company deliver better CNG in a more effective and efficient way, through which users can monitor their usage and delivery schedule

Competitive Analysis:

Global virtual pipeline systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of virtual pipeline systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Get TOC for Full Analysis of Report @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-virtual-pipeline-systems-market&sumit

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global virtual pipeline systems market are Baker Hughes; Hexagon Composites; SUB161°; Galileo Technologies S.A.; PENTAGON ENERGY; Xpress Natural Gas LLC; NG Advantage; GAS MALAYSIA BERHAD; SENER group; CNG Services Ltd; Edge Gathering Virtual Pipelines 2 LLC; Clean Fuel Connection Inc.; Greenville Liquefied Natural Gas Co. Ltd.; THROTTLE ENERGY INC. TECHNOLOGY; Solomon Peter Investments Limited; Certarus Ltd.; Compass Natural Gas; Broadwind Energy, Inc.; Wärtsilä; Siemens and Eni among others.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]