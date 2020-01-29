Global Vinylidene Chloride (VDC) Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast Till 2025 | Asahi Kasei, Solvay, Krehalon, KUREHA

Global Vinylidene Chloride (VDC) Market

Vinylidene chloride (VDC), also known as 1, 1-vinyl chloride, chemical formula CH2CCI2, structural formula is CH2=CCI2. Pure vinylidene chloride is colorless liquid with special sweetness, insoluble in water. It can be used for manufacture PVDC which is mainly used for the package materials in food industry for its superior chemical resistance to water, oxygen, alkalies and acids and other perfect properties. At the same time vinylidene chloride is a kind of important chemical raw materials for pesticide intermediates.

The global Vinylidene Chloride market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Vinylidene Chloride by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Process

Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Hydride Process

1,2-Dichloroethane-Chlorine Process

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

DOW

KUREHA

Asahi Kasei

Solvay

Krehalon

Shandong XingLu Chemical

Juhua Group

Puaite

Nantong Repair-air

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Polyvinylidene Chloride(PVDC) Industry

Organic Synthesis Intermediates

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Vinylidene Chloride Industry

Figure Vinylidene Chloride Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Vinylidene Chloride

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Vinylidene Chloride

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Vinylidene Chloride

Table Global Vinylidene Chloride Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Vinylidene Chloride Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Process

Table Major Company List of Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Process

3.1.2 Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Hydride Process

Table Major Company List of Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Hydride Process

3.1.3 1,2-Dichloroethane-Chlorine Process

Table Major Company List of 1,2-Dichloroethane-Chlorine Process

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Vinylidene Chloride Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Vinylidene Chloride Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Vinylidene Chloride Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Vinylidene Chloride Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Vinylidene Chloride Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Vinylidene Chloride Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

