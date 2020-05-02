Global Video Analytics Industry 2020 Market Insights, Trend, Growth and Company Analysis by Future Prospects 2025 | Honeywell, IBM, Cisco Systems, Axis

The Global Video Analytics Market is growing on account of increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) and related technologies, such as big data and serverless architecture.

The demand for video analytics is expected to be driven by many factors, such as low costs, flexibility, agility, and security. Video analytics offers accelerated Time-to-Market (TTM) and enhanced operational processes.

Demand for high investments in legacy installations and privacy issues may hinder the Video Analytics market growth. However, disadvantages of manual video analysis, enterprises’ demand for actionable insights from video data, and government investments in emerging technologies to enhance public safety infrastructure have resulted in the growth of the market.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size, whereas the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the video analytics market during the forecast period.

On-premises deployment mode is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. By using video analytics solutions, enterprises are developing newer and better ways of enhancing the operational benefits, while reducing the costs.

The key players profiled in the market include:-

IntelliVision

Honeywell

IBM

Cisco Systems

Axis Communications

And Others

Global Video Analytics Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Target Audience:

Video Analytics providers

Traders, Importer and Exporter

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Deployment Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Application & Deployment, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer,

Deployment Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

Table of Contents:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

2.1 Research Methodology

2.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

3 Video Analytics Market — Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3 Video Analytics Market — Value Chain or Supply Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Company Landscape

3.4 Video Analytics Market — Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver

3.4.2 Market Restraints

3.4.3 Market Challenges

3.5 Video Analytics Market Company Market Share, 2017

3.6 Video Analytics Market — Porter’S Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Video Analytics Market — Pestel Analysis

4 Video Analytics Market Application Outlook

4.1 Video Analytics Market Share By Application, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Incident Detection

4.3 Intrusion Management

4.4 People or Crowd Counting

4.5 Traffic Monitoring

4.6 Automatic Number Plate Recognition

4.7 Facial Recognition

4.8 Others

5 Video Analytics Market Deployment Outlook

And Continued….

