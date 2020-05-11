Global Vapor Recovery Units Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)

Global Vapor Recovery Units Market is expected to reach USD 1068.38 Million by 2024 from USD 754.24 Million in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.1 %.

Stringent environmental legislation on VOC led by use of solvents across various industries is mainly driving the vapour recovery units market. Crude oil production and petroleum industry to install vapour recovery units at each plant due to regulations to reduce in hydrocarbon emissions into the atmosphere to improve air quality and operational safety is expected to remain the major driver for growth of the vapour recovery units.Global Vapor Recovery Units Market

Transportation segment is estimated to be leading the vapour recovery market by end use type led by increasing demand for vapor recovery units from the railcars, truck and pipelines.

Geographically, the vapour recovery units market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe is expected to be one of the largest markets for vapour recovery units during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand from countries such as the UK, Italy, Germany and Turkey owing to the rising environmental concern over the emission of hazardous gases in the atmosphere.

Scope of the Report:

Vapor Recovery Units Market, by Application:

• Storage

• Processing

• Transportation

Vapor Recovery Units Market, by End-use Industry:

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Vapor Recovery Units Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• BORSIG Membrane Technology (Germany)

• Carbovac (France)

• John Zink Company (US)

• Aereon (US)

• SYMEX Technologies (US)

• HY-BON/EDI (US)

• VOCZero (UK)

• Cool Sorption (Denmark)

• Kappa Gi (Italy)

• Kilburn Engineering (India)

