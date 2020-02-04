Utility Drone Market: Summary

The Global Utility Drone Market is estimated to reach USD 1.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 33.1%, observes forencis research (FSR).

A drone is defined as a type of aircraft which does not have any pilot on board. Drones are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aircraft systems (UASes). Drones are intelligent machines manufactured using advanced hardware and software which can fly using remote controllers or automatically. The utility is defined as the supply of electricity, gas, water, or sewerage to the community by large firms that own or operate these facilities. Utility drone is the involvement of drone in the utility business for efficient operational facilities. Utility drone usually collect data from the designated workspace, and analyzes the data which helps in better decision making. Some Key Players in Utility Drone Market are: Terra Drone Corp, Aerodyne Group, Asset Drone, ABJ DRONES, Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, Delair, Measure UAS Inc, PrecisionHawk Inc, ULC Robotics, American Aerospace Technologies Inc and Other Key Companies.

Utility Drone Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Efficient Operational Activities

The usage of drones in the utility market is very helpful. Drones capture data precisely improving situational awareness which results in saving capital expenditure in maintenance and provides safety to maintenance staff. The analyzed data of the technical condition of the equipment recorded by drones can help in taking preventive measures for the long life of assets. The adoption of drones results in enhanced internal processes and reduce overall cost involved. Thus, the growing demand for efficient operational activities is expected to contribute to the growth of the utility drone market, during the forecasted period.

Market Challenges:

Cybersecurity Issues

Drones are used to record detailed data of the infrastructure; this may create a risk of hacking of confidential data. Drones transfer recorded data to the cloud via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi exposing data towards cyber-attacks. Unsecured connections can be attacked by hackers to attain control over drone functioning and to get sensitive data. To overcome this issue security system to shield captured data and drone interface needs to be developed. Thus, cybersecurity issues can be challenging for the growth of the utility drone market, during the forecast period.

Utility Drone Market: Key Segments

Segmentation based on component covers: Hardware, Software, and

Segmentation based on type covers: Fixed Wing, and Multi-Rotor.

Segmentation based on application covers: Inspection and Monitoring, Surveying and Mapping, Surveillance and

Segmentation based on end-user covers: Power, Water and Wastewater Treatment and

Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Utility Drone Market: Report Scope

The report on the utility drone market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Utility Drone Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Utility Drone Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Service

Utility Drone Market, by Type

Fixed Wing

Multi-Rotor

Utility Drone Market, by Application

Inspection and Monitoring

Surveying and Mapping

Surveillance

Others

Utility Drone Market, by End User

Power

Transmission

Distribution

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Municipal

Commercial

Renewable

Solar

Wind

Utility Drone Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

