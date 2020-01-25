Global Usage-based Insurance Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2019-2024

The Global Usage-based Insurance Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Usage-based Insurance industry and its future prospects.. The Usage-based Insurance market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The demand for usage-based insurance is driven by the reduction in insurance premiums as compared to regular insurance and risk-related cost and increasing vehicle sales and on-road vehicles. Ambiguity over regulations and legislative environments are acting as a restraining factor for the usage-based insurance market.

List of key players profiled in the Usage-based Insurance market research report:

AXA, Allianz, Allstate, Assicurazioni Generali, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Inseego, Insure the Box, Intelligent Mechatronic Systems, Liberty Mutual, Mapfre, Metromile, Modus Group, Movitrack Viasat, Octo Telematics, Progressive Corporation, Sierra Wireless, The Floow, Tomtom, Truemotion, Unipolsai Assicurazioni, Verizon, Vodafone

By Package Type

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD), Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

By Technology

OBD-II , Smartphone, Embedded System, Black Box, Other Technologies

By Vehicle type

Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV), Heavy-Duty Vehicles (HDV) ,

By Vehicle Age

New Vehicles, On-Road Vehicles ,

By Device Offering

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Company Provided ,

By Electric and Hybrid Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

The global Usage-based Insurance market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Usage-based Insurance market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Usage-based Insurance. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Usage-based Insurance Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Usage-based Insurance market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Usage-based Insurance market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Usage-based Insurance industry.

