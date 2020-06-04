Global Urokinase Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.6% From 2020 To 2027

Urokinase is a serine protease that causes the breaking of plasminogen in order to form active fibrinolytic protease. It is imperative to consult a patient regarding the associated risk of bleeding, infusion reactions, anaphylaxis, and cholesterol embolization.

Pulmonary embolism is reigning the treatment segment for the urokinase market. As per the latest statistics provided by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the incidence of pulmonary embolism is estimated to be 60 to 70 per 100,000 people throughout the globe. Formation of a blood clot in deep veins of the legs which eventually travels to the lungs and blocks the pulmonary artery. Occluded catheters are keen to register excellent market growth in the near future owing to the constant rise in the number of catheters guided surgical procedures opted throughout the globe. Occlusions occur in 25% cases of central venous access devices, when the catheter is introduced into the body then there is an accumulation of fibrin at the catheter tip as a natural defense mechanism against the foreign body. Multilayers of fibrin begin to form at the tip or surrounding the catheter where occlusion might take place.

Urokinase Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Hospitals & clinics are dominating the end-user segment for the urokinase market. Significant increase in the number of hospitalized patients opting to undergo catheter guided surgical procedures for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders related to artery and vein blockage. Ambulatory surgical centers have gained strong grounds in the end-user segment on account of its ability to serve patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis residing in remote locations.

North America is currently leading the geography segment for the urokinase market. As per the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the estimated incidence of pulmonary embolism is 71 to 117 per 100,000annually. The existence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement scenario for urokinase together accentuates its market growth in the region. Europe is considered as the second-largest market in the regional segment for urokinase market. As per the statistics provided by the European Commission report, annually approximately 465,715 people are suffering from venous thromboembolism in the European Union region. Furthermore the supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency for the sale and distribution of urokinase further propels the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register magnificent market growth during the forecast period on account of the rising prevalence of patients suffering from the peripheral intravascular thrombus and constant rise in the medical tourism industry.

Biopharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the production of urokinase are Microbix Biosystems, Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Wanhua Biochem Products Co., Ltd, Jiangxi Haoran Bio-Pharma Co., Ltd, Medac GmbH, EUMEDICA S.A, Syner-Med (Pharmaceutical Products) Ltd., Livzon Pharmaceutical Group, Inc., Taiwan Green Cross Co, Ltd., and Sedico.

Market Key Takeaways:

Significant increase in the number of new cases reported pertaining to pulmonary embolism

A constant rise in the number of catheter guided surgical procedures performed worldwide

Affordable reimbursement scenario for the use of urokinase as a thrombolytic agent

