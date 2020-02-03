Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) for Defense & Security Market 2017-2025

Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) for Defense & Security Market

Defense & Security USVs are unmanned surface vehicles designed and used for military, defense and security missions. These USVs can be equipped with stabilized weapons systems, with surveillance systems and electro optical tracking systems capable of monitoring both day and night by using infrared vision. Global total Capex (capital expenditure) of USVs for defense & security in 2025 will advance to $XXX billion. This represents a continuous 15.0% increase yearly between 2016 and 2025 and a cumulative Capex of $XXX billion during 2017-2025 driven by the increasing adoption of USVs for protection forces, anti-piracy forces, anti-terrorism forces, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic warfare, mining, military training and for tests of defense systems.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 75 figures, this 178-page report “Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) for Defense & Security: Global Market 2017-2025 by Application, Vehicle Type, Size, Propulsion System and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of the defense & security USVs market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The study provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The global market is forecast in optimistic, conservative and balanced view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global defense & security USVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, mode of operation, vehicle size, propulsion system and region.

Based on application, the global defense & security USVs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

• Mine Counter Measures (MCM)

• Maritime Security

• Military Training and Tests

• Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)

• Drug Interdiction & Unlawful Immigration

• Host Platform (Launch and Recovery)

• Communication Assurance

• Counter-Piracy

• Others

Based on mode of operation, the global market is divided into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section. Other classifications by vehicle type are also discussed.

Remotely Operated USVs

• Autonomous USVs

Based on vehicle size, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Small USVs

• Medium USVs

• Large USVs

• Extra-large USVs

Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex for 2014-2025.

Mechanical Systems

• Hybrid Systems

• Electric Systems

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Africa

• Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual capex are available for 2014-2025. Breakdown of all regional markets and some national markets by application and vehicle size over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global USV vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global defense & security USVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through OMR’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

