Newly published study “Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market 2018-2026 by Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System and Region” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Asia-Pacific UMVs market is expected to grow by 10.5% annually in terms of capex and reach $1,537.2 million by 2026, representing the third largest regional market in the world.

Highlighted with 24 tables and 39 figures, this 154-page report “Asia-Pacific Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market 2018-2026 by Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System and Country” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific UMVs market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific UMVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System, and Country.

Based on vehicle type, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• UUVs (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)

• USVs (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)

• Other UMVs

Based on application, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Commercial (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

• Scientific Research (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

• Defense & Security (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

• Others

Based on propulsion system, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Electric System

• Mechanical System

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Vehicle Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific UMVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Few Chapters from Table of Contents

[Table of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 18

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 18

2.2 Market Structure 20

2.3 Major Growth Drivers 21

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges 24

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 27

2.6 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 29

]

Continued…

