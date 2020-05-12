Global Ultrasound Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)

Global Ultrasound Market is expected to reach USD 7.23 Billion by 2024 from USD 4.11 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 7.2% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as cancer and CVDs (cardiovascular diseases) are anticipated to drive ultrasound market over the forecast period. Rising demand for minimal invasive and non-invasive diagnostic procedures coupled with innovation in technology are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Growing incidences of injuries in muscles, tendons, vessels, joints and other internal organs are anticipated to boost the market growth over the next decade. Increasing global geriatric population base, rising number of hospitals and rapid introduction of high efficiency imaging products in the market are vital drivers expected to fuel the growth of global ultrasound market over the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/8480

Global Ultrasound Market is segmented by technology, device display, applications, portability, and geography. Application segment is sub segmented as Radiology/General Imaging, Cardiology, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Vascular, Urology, and Other. Radiology/General Imaging application segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period due to rising incidence of target diseases across major markets, ongoing technological advancements, and increasing cases of orthopedic diseases as well as accidents & injuries. Technology segment is bifurcated as Diagnostic Ultrasound and Therapeutic Ultrasound. Diagnostic Ultrasound segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period, owing to to factors such as the large-scale use of 2D ultrasound in disease diagnosis, the availability of significant medical reimbursements, and the ongoing technological advancements in the field of 3D/4D ultrasound. Device Display segment is further sub segmented as Color Ultrasound Devices, and Black and White Ultrasound Devices. Portability segment is further sub segmented as Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices, and Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices. The Global Ultrasound Market based on geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Rising global population base (birth rate) is anticipated to trigger the advanced ultrasound devices demand over the forecast period. Increasing expenditure in healthcare sectors, growing public and private sectors partnership funding for advanced ultrasound devices and miniaturization of ultrasound devices are expected to provide significant growth opportunity to ultrasound market. Europe is expected to dominate the Global Ultrasound Market in forecast period followed by North America and APAC. Several factors such as increasing public awareness related to procedural benefits of ultrasound and continuously rising healthcare expenditure in the Europe region are driving the growth of the market.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2016

• Estimated year – 2017

• Forecast period – 2017 to 2024

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Ultrasound Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry based on market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Ultrasound Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the applications, technology, device type, portability, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Ultrasound Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The Global Ultrasound Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the Global Ultrasound Market . KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the Global Ultrasound Market . This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Ultrasound Market.

Key Players in the Global Ultrasound Market Are:

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Esaote S.p.A.

• Mindray Medical International Ltd.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Analogic Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• Mindray Medical International Ltd.

• Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

• Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd

• Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Ultrasound Research Centres

• Ultrasound Products Manufacturers

• Ultrasound Products Distributors

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/8480

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Ultrasound Market based on applications, technology, device type, portability, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Ultrasound Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Ultrasound Market, By Application:

• Radiology/General Imaging

• Cardiology

• Obstetrics/Gynecology

• Vascular

• Urology

• Other Applications (Includes Breast Imaging, Hepatology, Anesthesiology, and Emergency Care, Among Others)

Global Ultrasound Market, By Technology:

• Diagnostic Ultrasound

• 2D Ultrasound

• 3D & 4D Ultrasound

• Doppler Ultrasound

• Therapeutic Ultrasound

• High-intensity Focused Ultrasound

• Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy

Global Ultrasound Market, By Device Display:

• Color Ultrasound Devices

• Black and White Ultrasound Devices

Global Ultrasound Market, By Portability:

• Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices

• Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Global Ultrasound Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Ultrasound Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Ultrasound Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Ultrasound Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Ultrasound Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Ultrasound Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Ultrasound Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ultrasound by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Ultrasound Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Ultrasound Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Ultrasound Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Ultrasound Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ultrasound-market/8480/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com