Global Ultra-wideband (UWB) Market Shows Strong Growth| SAMSUNG, DECAWAVE, Alereon, Fractus Antennas S.L, BeSpoon, Humatics,

Global ultra-wideband (UWB) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in the healthcare and retail vertical which is creating demand for UWB. The capacity of UWB to track asset with precision and accuracy is driving its market growth.

Ultra-wideband (UWB) refers to a technology that infuses low energy for high bandwidth communications in short range. It can carry a huge amount of data over the distances up to 230 feet. It can also carry the data across the barriers such as doors or cross any other obstacles because of its higher power. It broadcasts digital pulses which are precisely timed at number of frequency channels. It has various applications such as wireless printing, next-generation Bluetooth, peer-to-peer connections and wireless high definition video.

Competitive Landscape

SAMSUNG, DECAWAVE, Alereon, Fractus Antennas S.L, BeSpoon, Humatics, Zebra Technologies Corp., naotren Technologies GmbH, TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD., Johanson Technology, Pulse~LINK Inc, Sewio Networks, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Taoglas, ELIKO, Molex LLC, MARS Antennas and RF Systems, Ltd., BluFlux, Locatify and Tracktio

Various methodologies utilized to analyze the report:

For acquiring full market intelligence, various market research tools and techniques have been employed such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis and PEST analysis. Primary and secondary research methodologies, data triangulation which incorporates data mining, analysis of crucial factors and experts’ validation has been utilized to analyze and summarize the report.

What are the major market growth drivers?

The surging demand for UWB Technology in RTLS is driving the growth of the market

The Internet of things(IoT) has seen a massive growth which is boosting the growth of the market

The increasing technological advancements in terms of precision and range is contributing to the growth of the market

The end user verticals such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and transportation markets is expanding globally which is fueling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Low adoption of UWB technology in RTLS is restraining the growth of the market

Rising competition globally from substitute products is hampering the growth of the market

High cost of UWB technology is hindering the growth of the market

Scope of Market

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market and by in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

Analysis of the various growth opportunities in the Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market for stakeholders and to provide details of competitive landscape for significant players

Competitive Analysis of the top Competitors operating in the market space along with analyzing the latest trends and business strategies used by various Companies.

Growth of the Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market industry across various geographies such as the North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key points related to the focus on Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market like product definition, variety of application, Revenue and demand and supply statistics.

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading.

Conclusion:

