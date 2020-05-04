 Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market Industry Overview By Merck & Co., Inc., Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Celldex Therapeutics, Exelixis, Inc., , Sino Biological Inc.

Global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Strong tyrosine kinase drugs pipeline and increasing mergers and acquisitions and research collaborations by many companies will drive the market growth.

This tyrosine kinase inhibitors market report also estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. It is a well-versed fact that competitive analysis is the major aspect of any market research report and hence many points are covered under this including strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyse core competencies of key players, and draw a competitive landscape for the market. This tyrosine kinase inhibitors report is built with the careful efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bayer AG Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ascentage Pharma, AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genentech, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Celldex Therapeutics, Exelixis, Inc., , Sino Biological Inc., AB Science among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U. S. FDA for Erdafitinib, a pan-fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor used for treatment of patients with urothelial cancer. This designation will expedite the development and commercialization of the drug and profit the business of the company

In December 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd announced acquisition of Ignyta, Inc. This deal includes entrectinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor which is under development for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and a broad range of solid tumors. This acquisition will provide the rights to develop and commercialize entrectinib and Roche will commence a tender offer to acquire the shares of Ignyta’s

Competitive Analysis:

Global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tyrosine kinase inhibitors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market

By Types

BCR-ABL Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGFR) Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Others

By Application

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

