Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market 2020 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report focuses on the global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Uber
Didi
Lyft
GETT
Hailo
Addison Lee
Ola Cabs
Meru
BlaBla Car
Mytaxi
Grab Taxi
Kako Taxi
Sidecar
Flywheel
VIA
Curs
Ingogo
Chaffeur-Prive
Lecab
Easy
Careem
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Android Platform
iOS Platform
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 25 Years
25-40 Years
Above 40 Years
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transportation as a Service (TaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Android Platform
1.4.3 iOS Platform
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Below 25 Years
1.5.3 25-40 Years
1.5.4 Above 40 Years
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size
2.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Uber
12.1.1 Uber Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Uber Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Uber Recent Development
12.2 Didi
12.2.1 Didi Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 Didi Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Didi Recent Development
12.3 Lyft
12.3.1 Lyft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 Lyft Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Lyft Recent Development
12.4 GETT
12.4.1 GETT Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 GETT Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 GETT Recent Development
12.5 Hailo
12.5.1 Hailo Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 Hailo Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Hailo Recent Development
12.6 Addison Lee
12.6.1 Addison Lee Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Addison Lee Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Addison Lee Recent Development
12.7 Ola Cabs
12.7.1 Ola Cabs Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
12.7.4 Ola Cabs Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Ola Cabs Recent Development
12.8 Meru
12.8.1 Meru Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
12.8.4 Meru Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Meru Recent Development
12.9 BlaBla Car
12.9.1 BlaBla Car Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
12.9.4 BlaBla Car Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 BlaBla Car Recent Development
12.10 Mytaxi
12.10.1 Mytaxi Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction
12.10.4 Mytaxi Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Mytaxi Recent Development
12.11 Grab Taxi
12.12 Kako Taxi
12.14 Sidecar
12.15 Flywheel
12.16 VIA
12.17 Curs
12.18 Ingogo
12.19 Chaffeur-Prive
12.20 Lecab
12.21 Easy
12.22 Careem
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
