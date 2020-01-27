Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market 2020 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report focuses on the global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Uber

Didi

Lyft

GETT

Hailo

Addison Lee

Ola Cabs

Meru

BlaBla Car

Mytaxi

Grab Taxi

Kako Taxi

Sidecar

Flywheel

VIA

Curs

Ingogo

Chaffeur-Prive

Lecab

Easy

Careem

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Android Platform

iOS Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

Below 25 Years

25-40 Years

Above 40 Years

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transportation as a Service (TaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Android Platform

1.4.3 iOS Platform

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Below 25 Years

1.5.3 25-40 Years

1.5.4 Above 40 Years

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size

2.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Uber

12.1.1 Uber Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction

12.1.4 Uber Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Uber Recent Development

12.2 Didi

12.2.1 Didi Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction

12.2.4 Didi Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Didi Recent Development

12.3 Lyft

12.3.1 Lyft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction

12.3.4 Lyft Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Lyft Recent Development

12.4 GETT

12.4.1 GETT Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction

12.4.4 GETT Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 GETT Recent Development

12.5 Hailo

12.5.1 Hailo Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction

12.5.4 Hailo Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Hailo Recent Development

12.6 Addison Lee

12.6.1 Addison Lee Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction

12.6.4 Addison Lee Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Addison Lee Recent Development

12.7 Ola Cabs

12.7.1 Ola Cabs Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction

12.7.4 Ola Cabs Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ola Cabs Recent Development

12.8 Meru

12.8.1 Meru Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction

12.8.4 Meru Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Meru Recent Development

12.9 BlaBla Car

12.9.1 BlaBla Car Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction

12.9.4 BlaBla Car Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 BlaBla Car Recent Development

12.10 Mytaxi

12.10.1 Mytaxi Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Introduction

12.10.4 Mytaxi Revenue in Transportation as a Service (TaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Mytaxi Recent Development

12.11 Grab Taxi

12.12 Kako Taxi

12.13 Hailo

12.14 Sidecar

12.15 Flywheel

12.16 VIA

12.17 Curs

12.18 Ingogo

12.19 Chaffeur-Prive

12.20 Lecab

12.21 Easy

12.22 Careem

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

