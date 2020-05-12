Global Train Control and Management Systems Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026)

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 77.81 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026



Global Train Control and Management Systems Market Drivers and Restrains:

The increasing of urbanization and growth in the adoption of innovative technologies has caused into the rapid development of railway systems over the past decade. Factors such as automated metros and high-speed trains, rise in fuel emission rules and regulations that are the trends, which will drive the market. Additionally, increase in investments on technology, upgrade of the systems, and demand for safe and comfortable transport also surge the Train Control and Management System (TCMS) market growth globally.

The main objective of TCMS is railway security and safety are creating a demand for advanced solutions such as train control and management systems that help in real-time monitoring and management of train systems. This is executed effectively with the help of advanced radio equipment and high-performance monitoring solutions. The train control and management systems manufacturers like Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are working towards providing radio equipment for this purpose. Hitachi introduced the new signaling software which is intended to improve productivity and reduce errors.

The implementation of the train control management system is difficult, and it requires integration of several hardware components as per their technological compatibility. A potential malfunction or system failure, the high infrastructure and maintenance costs are restraining the TCMS market growth at global level.

Manufacturers in the train control and management systems are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on train type, the train control management system market has been segmented into metro and high-speed train, electric multiple unit (EMU), and diesel multiple unit (DMU). In terms of revenue, the metros and high-speed train segment is held the significant market share more than 50% in 2018. This segment is expected to continue leading the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for rapid transit systems with enhanced comfort, speed, and safety features.

On the basis of solution, the train control management system market has been segmented into communication-based train control (CBTC), positive train control (PTC), and integrated train control (ITC). The CBTC solutions held the largest share in the market in 2018, followed by all three categories. The PTC solutions is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This can be mainly ascribed to the advantages offered by PTC solutions such as improved service, line capacity enhancement and higher fuel savings.

Based on service, the support & maintenance segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period owing to use of advanced technologies. These advanced technologies such as IoT, big data & smart city and smart sensors are initially adopted by the governments to build an efficient railway infrastructure, which requires high support & maintenance services, will driving the market growth. These service providers also support rail operators in improving the transport reliability at reduced costs resulting in enhanced passenger safety & satisfaction.

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific accounting the largest revenue to the global train control management system market at 45% share in 2018. The market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming period. The market growth in the region can be mainly attributed to the rapid development in the emerging countries of the region and the growing demand for train control management system in countries such as china and India. The key players in the market are focusing on the Asia market owing to its enormous scope and large customer base.

A report covers the recent development in market for train control and management systems market like in April 2017, Cisco announced to invest almost USD 30 billion on IoT projects over the next 15 years for bringing about advancements in the rail industry.

A report covers the recent development in market for train control and management systems market like in April 2017, Cisco announced to invest almost USD 30 billion on IoT projects over the next 15 years for bringing about advancements in the rail industry.

Scope of the Global Train Control and Management Systems Market:

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market, by Type:

• Metros & High-Speed Train

• Electric Multiple Unit

• Diesel Multiple Unit

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market, by Component:

• Vehicle Control Unit

• Mobile Communication Gateway

• Human Machine Interface

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market, by Control Solution:

• Communication-Based Train Control Solution

• Positive Train Control

• Integrated Train Control

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market, by Service:

• Consulting

• System Integration and Deployment

• Support and Maintenance

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Train Control and Management Systems Market, Major Players:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• Oranjewoud NV

• EKE-Electronics

• CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

• Alstom

• Strukton Rail

• Bombardier Inc.

• ABB

• MEN Mikro Elektronik GmbH

• DEUTA-WERKE GmbH

• Thales Group

• Knorr-Bremse AG

• Indra Sistemas

• Tech Mahindra

• Nokia

• Ansaldo

• DXC Technology

• Amadeus

• Optasense

• IBM

• General Electric

• GAO RFID

• Sierra Wireless

• Eurotech

• Frequentis

• Trimble

