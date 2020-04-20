Global Trade Finance Market Report 2020 – Citigroup Inc, BNP Paribas, ICBC, China Exim Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mizuho Financial Group, MUFG, Commerzbank, Bank of Communication, Credit Agricole, Standard Chartered, HSBC, ANZ, Afreximbank, Export-Import Bank of India, AlAhli Bank, EBRD
The global Trade Finance market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Trade Finance by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Trade Finance Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Letters of Credit
Guarantees
Supply Chain Finance
Documentary Collection
Others
Trade Finance Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Finance
Energy
Power Generation
Transport
Renewables
Metals & Non Metallic Minerals
Others
Trade Finance Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Trade Finances etc.):
Citigroup Inc
BNP Paribas
ICBC
China Exim Bank
JPMorgan Chase & Co
Mizuho Financial Group
MUFG
Commerzbank
Bank of Communication
Credit Agricole
Standard Chartered
HSBC
ANZ
Afreximbank
Export-Import Bank of India
AlAhli Bank
EBRD
Trade Finance Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Some Points from Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
1.1 Trade Finance Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Trade Finance
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.3 Cost Analysis
Chapter 2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
Chapter 3 Trade Finance Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Letters of Credit
3.1.2 Guarantees
3.1.3 Supply Chain Finance
3.1.4 Documentary Collection
3.1.5 Others
3.2 Market Size
3.3 Market Forecast
Chapter 4 Major Companies List
4.1 Trade Finance Citigroup Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2 BNP Paribas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3 ICBC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4 China Exim Bank (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5 JPMorgan Chase & Co (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6 Mizuho Financial Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7 MUFG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8 Commerzbank (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9 Bank of Communication (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10 Credit Agricole (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11 Standard Chartered (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12 HSBC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13 ANZ (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14 Afreximbank (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15 Export-Import Bank of India (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16 AlAhli Bank (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17 EBRD (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
Chapter 5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Chapter 6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
6.3 Demand Forecast
Chapter 7 Region Operation
Chapter 8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Chapter 9 Research Conclusion
List of Table
Table Upstream Segment of Trade Finance
Table Application Segment of Trade Finance
Table Global Trade Finance Market 2013-2024, by Application, in USD Million
Table Major Company List of Letters of Credit
Table Major Company List of Guarantees
Table Major Company List of Supply Chain Finance
Table Major Company List of Documentary Collection
Table Major Company List of Others
Table Global Trade Finance Market 2013-2018, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Trade Finance Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in USD Million
Table Citigroup Inc Overview List
Table Trade Finance Business Operation of Citigroup Inc (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table BNP Paribas Overview List
Table Trade Finance Business Operation of BNP Paribas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Table ICBC Overview List
…………
The key insights of the report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Trade Finance manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Trade Finance industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Trade Finance Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
