Global Torque Converter Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2016-2024)

Global Torque Converter Market is projected to reach USD 8.68 Billion by 2024 from USD 5.61 Billion in 2016, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.61% during 2016-2024

Torque Converter is the device mostly used in automatic transmission vehicle. The automatic transmission system is one of the advance transmission systems. Torque Converter helps in reduction of mechanical efforts and different speeds being achieved automatically. This type of system is also called as the hydramatic transmission system. The demand for automatic transmission vehicles in a market has resulted in growth in a torque converter.

Torque converters are used in various types of transmission such as automatic transmission (AT), CVT, and dual -clutch transmission (DCT). A torque converter is also used in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVS) which provide the benefit of having an internal combustion engine (ICE) as well as an electric motor in the vehicle. Torque converter couples the transmission lines between the electric motor and IC engine. Global Torque Converter Market is also showing the rise in the new concept of a high-efficiency electromagnetic torque converter for HEVs. Canada, Japan, and Germany are leading in the automatic transmission vehicle industry.

Europe is expected to be one of the fastest growing regions for torque converters globally. The overall Global Torque Converter Market for torque converters in Europe is still small when compared to North America and Asia –Pacific. The consumer in Europe prefers dual-clutch transmission over the automatic transmission. Torque converters solve the problem of unsteadiness at low speed in DCT vehicles forming a key driving factor for overall Global Torque Converter Market growth. The demand for torque converters in DCT vehicles is at the emerging stage thereby providing new growth opportunities in the future.

Key Highlights:

• Detailed analysis of the parent market.

• Market segmentation in various types.

• Historical, current and forecasted market size in terms of volume and value.

• Changing market dynamics in the automotive and manufacturing industry.

• Key factors driving the global automotive torque converter market.

• Challenges to Global Torque Converter Market growth.

• To assess the demand-supply scenario of Automotive Torque Converter which covers production, demand, and supply of Automotive Global Torque Converter Market globally.

Key Players Analysed in the Global Torque Converter Market:

• EXEDY Corporation

• Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG.

• Yutaka Giken Company Limited

• Dana Holding Corporation

• Diemolding Corporation

• Exedy America Corporation

• General Motors Corporation

• Gibbs Die Casting Corporation

• Kay Manufacturing Company

• LuK USA, LLC

• Magna International, Inc.

• PMG Corporation

• Raybestos Powertrain, LLC

• Skyway Precision, Inc.

