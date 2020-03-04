Global Toluene Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report 2020-2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Toluene Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The toluene market consists of sales of toluene and related services. It is used in aviation fuel and other high-octane fuels, dyestuffs and explosives. Toluene is also used as a solvent for gums and lacquers. Toluene is a colorless flammable liquid obtained from coal tar or petroleum.

The global toluene market reached a value of nearly $24.7 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of -4.67% to nearly $20.4 billion by 2023.

The toluene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the toluene market in 2019.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Toluene market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Toluene di-isocyanate is increasingly being used as raw materials in the manufacturing of flexible foam applications. Toluene di-isocyanate (TDI) is a chemical used in polyurethanes production, especially in flexible foam applications such as furniture, bedding and also in packaging applications. According to `The Furnishing Report` in the UK, Toluene di-isocyanate is one of the main ingredients used in the manufacturing of flexible polyurethane foams, one of the key components used in UK furniture manufacturing industry. Increasing use of toluene di-isocyanate will contribute towards the growth of the market.

Some of the major players involved in the Toluene market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Reliance Industries, BASF SE, Valero Energy, BP Chemicals and China National Petroleum.

