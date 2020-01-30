GLOBAL TIC SERVICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE MARKET ANALYSIS 2019 BY DEKRA, TÜV SÜD GROUP, APPLUS SERVICES, BUREAU VERITAS, TÜV RHEINLAND GROUP, TÜV NORD GROUP, SGS GROUP, INTERTEK GROUP

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global TIC Services for Automotive Market” has been added to orbis research database.
Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector consists of conformity assessment bodies that provide services ranging from auditing and inspection, to testing, verification, quality assurance and certification.
In 2018, the global TIC Services for Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
DEKRA
TÜV SÜD Group
Applus Services
Bureau Veritas
TÜV Rheinland Group
TÜV Nord Group
SGS Group
Intertek Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Testing Services
Inspection Services
Certification Services
Market segment by Application, split into
In-House
Outsourced
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
