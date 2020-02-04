Global Thin Wall Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product Type, Material Type, Application, Production Process, and Region.

Global Thin Wall Packaging Market was valued at US$ 42.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 64.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.21% during a forecast period.

Global Thin Wall Packaging Market

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Thin Wall Packaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Thin Wall Packaging Market.

Based on the production process, the injection molding segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global thin wall packaging market during the forecast period. Injection molding production process has features such as faster production speed, improved productivity, cost-efficiency, and uniformity which is expected to boom the global thin wall packaging market growth across the globe. On the basis of material type, the polypropylene segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global thin wall packaging market during the forecast period. The polypropylene has various features such as heat resistance, elasticity, enhanced transparency, high stiffness, steam barrier properties, and strong impact & rigidity balance which is influencing the market growth in a positive way. Polyethylene terephthalate is anticipated to generate the highest CAGR in the global thin wall packaging market in the near future due to rising demand from food & beverages industries across the globe.

Growing population and rapid urbanization among developing countries are expected to propel the global thin wall packaging market during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of e-commerce across the globe is driving the global thin wall packaging market growth in a positive way. Changing consumer preference towards the lightweight, cost-efficient, and convenient packaging solutions, which is anticipated to surge the global thin wall packaging market in the near future. In addition, rising demand for packaged food across the globe is projected to fuel the global thin wall packaging market growth in a positive way. Rising R&D activities by manufacturers are also driving the market growth across the globe. However, strict regulations regarding food packaging coupled with various governments are banning usage of plastics which will act as a restraint to the global thin wall packaging market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global thin wall packaging market during the forecast period owing to growing industrialization and rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions in developing countries of this region such as India and China. Growing the middle-class population coupled with increased spending power, which is estimated to surge the thin wall packaging market in this region during the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for ease of convenient & visible packaging and sustainable packed items, which are driving the demand for thin-wall packaging market growth in this region in a positive way. Europe is anticipated to generate the highest CAGR in the thin wall packaging market during the forecast period owing to growth in demand for eco-friendly, convenient, and visually appealing packaging. Moreover, the rise in demand from various end-use industries such as food & beverages and cosmetics is fuelling the market growth in this region.

Scope of the Report Thin Wall Packaging Market

Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, by Material Type

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene (PE)

o High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

o Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Others

Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, by Product Type

• Tubs

• Cups

• Jars

• Trays

• Clamshells

• Lids

• Pots

Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, by Production Process

• Thermoforming

• Injection Molding

Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, by Application

• Food & Beverages

• Electronics

• Cosmetics

• Others

Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Thin Wall Packaging Market

• Paccor GmbH (Coveris RIGID)

• Omniform Group

• Plastipak Industries Inc.

• Dampack International Bv

• Amcor

• Berry Global

• Silgan Holdings

• PACCOR

• RPC Group

• Reynolds Group

• ILIP Srl

• Mold-Tek Packaging

• Greiner Packaging International

• Double H Plastics

• Takween Advanced Industries

• International Traders(Sanpac)

• Insta Polypack

• Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited

• Acmepak Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd.

