Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Types, Applications, Drivers and Key Players 2020-2025

Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market

Thermal drying technology is based on the removal of water from dewatered solids which accomplishes both volume and weight reduction. The added benefit of thermal drying is that it typically results in a product with significant nutrient value. Typically, dewatered solids (at approximately 18% to 35% dry solids content) are delivered to a thermal drying system, where most of the water is removed via evaporation resulting in a product containing approximately 90% solids. In the thermal drying system, the temperature of the wet solids mass is raised so that the water is driven off as a vapor. By removing most of the water from the solids, thermal drying results in a significant reduction in both volume and mass.

The global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Direct Type

Indirect Type

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Andritz AG

Veolia

Huber Se

Gea Group

AES

Pieralisi

Air and Liquid Systems

The Witte Company

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Pulp

Textile

Oil

Food and Beverage

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Industry

Figure Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Direct Type

Table Major Company List of Direct Type

3.1.2 Indirect Type

Table Major Company List of Indirect Type

3.1.3 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

