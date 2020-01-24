Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market 2020-2024: Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Future Development and Forecast 2024 by eSherpa Market Reports

Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market 2020 Forecast to 2027. offers the comparative assessment of the market and identifies the assessable estimation of the market including industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, outlook, and forecasts 2020-2027. The report provides historical data, significance, statistical data, size & share, market price & demand, business overview, market analysis by product and market trends by key players. The report also highlights current growth factors, market threats, attentive opinions, and competitive analysis of major Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) market players, value chain analysis, and future roadmap.

Introduction, Terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) provides the flight crew with crucial information and alerts regarding potentially hazardous terrain situation. It assists the flight crew in taking effective actions to prevent the incidence of controlled flight into terrain (CFIT). TAWS provide predictive and timely forward-looking alerts for potentially hazardous flight conditions involving terrain proximity. TAWS monitors terrain proximity that is generated from a world-wide terrain database contained in the TAWS computer. The database contains thorough terrain mapping data near major airports, along with data in lesser detail for areas between airports. The key growth drivers of the market include the increasing adoption of TAWS by the transportation sector and growing number of government regulations on aircraft safety., , Regional Analysis, The global terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) market is expected to register a 4.97% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by Europe with a 29.36% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America with shares of 26.50% and 23.45%, respectively. The growth of the global TAWS market can be attributed to the increasing need for aviation safety and upgrading GPWS with TAWS. , In Europe, the market growth is significantly driven by the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. According to the European Commission, Europe’s GDP grew by 1.9% in 2015 and is projected to grow by 1.8% annually, until 2035. In 2016, there were over 4,500 aircraft operating in the region; this number is expected to reach 8,000 by 2035. According to the Global Market Forecast of Airbus, in Europe, there were 4,651 passenger fleets in service in 2018, and 6,609 new small and medium aircraft are anticipated to be delivered by 2037. Increase in the number of aircraft positively impacts the need for aircraft safety, thereby, creating a requirement for new terrain awareness and warning systems. Furthermore, increasing defense expenditure by countries, such as Russia and the UK, is bolstering the market growth. Thus, it is estimated that the market in Europe would register a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of TAWS by prominent airline companies, such as Thomas Cook Group, is propelling the market growth in the region. For instance, in 2013, Thomas Cook Group signed an agreement with Thales Group with an aim to procure avionics solutions, such as surveillance suite, including TAWS. In addition, increasing air passenger traffic is boosting the aircraft manufacturing industry, propelling the TAWS market in the region. Therefore, the market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89%, during the forecast period. Being one of the four largest European Union member states, the market in Germany is expected to flourish. The steadily rising passenger traffic, along with increasing defense expenditure, is expected to aid the growth of the market. Collaboration between companies in the field of TAWS is boosting the market growth. For instance, in 2018, Lufthansa Systems and Intermap Technologies signed a business agreement with an aim to develop NEXTview, a geospatial terrain dataset compatible with TAWS. These factors are boosting the market growth in the region. Therefore, the market in Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.58%, during the forecast period.

By Market Players:

Honeywell International Inc. (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Thales Group (France), and L 3 Technologies Inc. (US) are the leading players as of the market share in 2017. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Garmin Ltd. (US), Aspen Avionics, Inc. (US), Genesys Aerosystems (US), Mid-Continent Instrument Co., Inc. (US), and Sandel Avionics, Inc (US) are some of the other companies operating in the market.

The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts.

