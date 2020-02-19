Global Television Broadcasting Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Television Broadcasting Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The television broadcasting market expected to reach a value of nearly $346.87 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The growth in the Television Broadcasting market is due to factors such as growing economy and rise in population .

The television broadcasting market consists of the revenues from broadcasting images together with sound, and producing or transmitting visual programming to affiliated broadcast television stations, which in turn broadcast the programs to the public on a predetermined schedule, of entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate television broadcasting studios and facilities for the programming and transmission of programs to the public. Programming may originate in their own studio, from an affiliated network, or from external sources.

Major players in the global television broadcasting market include Time Warner Inc, Walt Disney, Viacom Inc, CBS Corporation, NBC Universal Media LLC

The global television broadcasting market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The television broadcasting market is segmented into television station, television network among these segments, the television station accounts for the largest share in the global Television Broadcasting market.

By Geography – The global television broadcasting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global television broadcasting market.

