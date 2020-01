Global Telehandlers Market Set to Reach $5,433.9 Million by 2026

The global telehandlers market was valued at $5,433.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,821.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. A telehandler, also known as telescopic handler or rough terrain forklift, is a lifting machine equipped with a telescopic boom to lift heavy loads and is mounted on a four-wheel drive chassis. Telehandlers are designed with varied lifting capacities for material handling at worksites, maintenance applications, and construction applications. Its key features include maneuverability, flexibility, high load capacity, and versatility. It is basically hybrid version of a forklift and a crane, in terms of size and abilities.

Download Sample Copy @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3414447?utm_source=DN&utm_medium=ANIL

It consists of several attachments such as bucket, muck grab, pallet forks, and winch. Its application include underground mine baskets, personnel elevation, digging trenches, and material handling. Telehandlers are widely used in logistics, mines and quarries, agriculture, waste management, construction, and other markets.

The rise in construction fields expenditure and increase in spending on the agriculture telehandler industry boost the market growth. The surge in demand for construction equipment in various regions drives the market growth. In addition, the global demand for telehandlers is expected to be influenced by its adoption in the agriculture sector. However, lack of skilled operators and technicians for telehandlers is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements and utilization of telehandlers by rental service providers are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The telehandlers market is segmented on the basis of height, end-user, and region. By height, it is bifurcated into less than 50 ft and 50 ft & more. By end user, it is classified into construction, mining, agriculture, heavy industries, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Wacker Neuson SE, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, Liebherr Group, Manitou Group, J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Linamar Corporation, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial, and Oshkosh Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging telehandlers market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by estimating the key market segments between 2019 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global telehandlers market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key market players within telehandlers market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the telehandlers industry.

Avail Discount on Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3414447?utm_source=DN&utm_medium=ANIL

GLOBAL TELEHANDLERS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY HEIGHT

Less than 50 ft

50 ft and more

BY END-USER

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: introduction

Chapter 2: executive summary

Chapter 3: market overview

Chapter 4: Telehandlers market, by component

Chapter 5: Telehandlers market, by type of Telehandlers

Chapter 6: Telehandlers market, by function

Chapter 7: Telehandlers market, by end user

Chapter 8: Telehandlers market, by region

Chapter 9: company profiles

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

E-mail: [email protected]