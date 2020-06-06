Global TCT Circular Saw Blades Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global TCT Circular Saw Blades market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global TCT Circular Saw Blades market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Circular saw blades are designed for use with miter saws, table saws, radial arm saws, cut-off saws and standard circular saws. Tungsten carbide-tipped (TCT) is one of the materials of Circular saw blades.

As Global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with TCT Circular Saw Blades industry in oversupply on the market in the past few years, the current demand for TCT Circular Saw Blades product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary TCT Circular Saw Blades products on the market do not sell well; TCT Circular Saw Blades’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Circular Saw Blades industry, low-end product has excess capacity; high-end product is in short supply.

In the next five years, the global consumption of TCT Circular Saw Blades will maintain a 5% annual growth rate, consumption is expected in 2020 will 182772 K Pcs, Therefore, in the next five years, TCT Circular Saw Blades overcapacity situation will not change much; the average operating rate will remain at 80% to 90%.

With the global economy recovery, the wood processing industry’s development create a new TCT Circular Saw Blades product demand market, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic TCT Circular Saw Blades, China and other third world countries increase the R&D investment, the advanced TCT Circular Saw Blades technology begin moving to the third world countries. The third world countries are becoming the largest market for the TCT Circular Saw Blades.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese TCT Circular Saw Blades industry is not only begin to transit to high-end TCT Circular Saw Blades products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Although sales of TCT Circular Saw Blades brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants had better cooperate with other manufacturer or introduce the core technology to enter into the TCT Circular Saw Blades field.

In 2019, the global TCT Circular Saw Blades market size was US$ 3260.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the TCT Circular Saw Blades market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the TCT Circular Saw Blades industry.

Global TCT Circular Saw Blades market: Drivers and Restraints

Global TCT Circular Saw Blades market: Segment Analysis

Global TCT Circular Saw Blades market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global TCT Circular Saw Blades market: Key Players

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Minor diameter

Medium diameter

Large diameter

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Wood Cutting

Metal cutting

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The TCT Circular Saw Blades key manufacturers in this market include:

Bosch

Dewalt

Leitz

LEUCO

KANEFUSA

STARK SpA

PILANA

Sun Rising Tools

Bosun

Xingshuo Saw

