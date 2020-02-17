Global Talent Management Solutions Market by Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges to 2025
According to ORBIS RESEARCH industry statistics, The “Global Talent Management Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”. In this Research Report offers primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Types, Products, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.
In 2018, the Global Talent Management Solutions Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
A talent management solution is an integrated software suite that addresses the “four pillars” of talent management: recruitment; performance management; learning and development; and compensation management.
This report focuses on the global Talent Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Talent Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Automatic Data Processing, LLC
SAP SE
Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
Linkedin (Microsoft)
Oracle Corporation
Workday
Ceridian HCM, Inc.
Kronos, Inc.
Infor
IBM Corporation
Cornerstone OnDemand
Paycom Software, Inc.
Intuit
SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)
Sage
Epicor Software
Accenture
Workforce Software
Zenefits
Ramco Systems
EPAY Systems
PeopleStrategy, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Performance & Succession
Compensation Management
Learning, Training & Development
Rewards & Recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Financial Services
Government/Non-Profit
Retail/Wholesale
Professional/Technical Services
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To present the Talent Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Talent Management Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
