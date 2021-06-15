Global Synthetic Fibers Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)
Synthetic Fibers Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Synthetic Fibers industry. Synthetic Fibers market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Synthetic Fibers industry.. Global Synthetic Fibers Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global Synthetic Fibers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Jushi Group
Owens Corning
Toho Tenax
Toray
Akra Polyester
ALFA
Asahi Kasei Fiber
BASF
Bayer
Teijin
BP
Cydsa
DAK America
DuPont
Eastman
Far Eastern New Century
Fiber Visions
Guilford Mills
Huvis
Hyosung
Indorama Group
Invista
The report firstly introduced the Synthetic Fibers basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
On the basis of product, this Synthetic Fibers market report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Common synthetic fibers: nylon, modacrylic, olefin , acrylic, Polyester
Specialty synthetic fibers: Rayon artificial silk, Vinyon, Saran, Spandex, Vinalon, Aramids, Kevlar and Twaron and so on
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Synthetic Fibers for each application, including-
Clothing industry
Transportation industry
Then it analyzed the world’s main region Synthetic Fibers market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and Synthetic Fibers industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.
- Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
- Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
- Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
- Market share of top key players
- Current trends and recent Developments
