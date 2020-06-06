Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Synthetic Butadiene market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Synthetic Butadiene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene, is a colorless, non-corrosive gas that condenses to a liquid at minus 4.5 degrees centigrade and has a mild aromatic odor. It readily polymerizes with oxygen. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, however it is insoluble in water. It is an industrial chemical used in the manufacture of synthetic rubber. It is produced as a byproduct in the steam cracking process of ethylene and olefin production and acts as a predecessor to many processing materials and chemicals. Butadiene is used to make plastics including acrylics. Small amounts are found in gasoline.

Butadiene is a raw material for the production of synthetic rubbers, which go into tyres for the automotive industry.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China, American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Texas Petrochemicals and LyondellBasell, both have perfect products. Europe is the largest producer and consumption market of butadiene, it is BASF and Evonik that lead the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in CNPC, CNOOC and Sinopec.

Due to the wide downstream consumption of the Butadiene, it should have large production share in daily chemical products. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the China, American and Europe account for above 70% of global market share in butadiene field.

After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven technique. The butadiene industry concentration is not very high in China, focusing in CNPC, CNOOC and Sinopec.

However, with additional supply coming amid continued weakness in the downstream synthetic rubber market, butadiene buyers have retreated to the sidelines, some factories shut down its butadiene unit. Recently, the price increases for the lack of butadiene, some small factories restart the unit.

In several years, more butadiene will be produced, and the cost will go down as the improvement of skill. The price of butadiene is effected by the economy and policy, after China G20, the price will increase in a short time. With the recovery of industry, butadiene market will be warm.

In 2019, the global Synthetic Butadiene market size was US$ 12070 million

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Synthetic Butadiene market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Synthetic Butadiene industry.

The research report studies the Synthetic Butadiene market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Synthetic Butadiene market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Synthetic Butadiene market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Synthetic Butadiene market: Segment Analysis

The global Synthetic Butadiene market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Synthetic Butadiene market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Synthetic Butadiene market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Oxidative dehydrogenation

Extractive distillation

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

SBR

PBR

SBS

ABS

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Synthetic Butadiene market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Synthetic Butadiene key manufacturers in this market include:

BASF(DE)

Lyondell Basell (US)

Shell Chemical(NL)

Ineos O&P (DE)

FPCC(TW)

ExxonMobil(US)

Sabic(SA)

Zeon(JP)

DowDuPont(US)

LG Chem(KR)

JSR Corp(JP)

Evonik(DE)

Reliance Industries (IN)

Nizhnekamskneftekhim(RU)

Sinopec (CN)

CNPC (CN)

CNOOC(CN)

FREP(CN)

North Huajin (CN)

