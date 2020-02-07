Global Syngas and Derivatives Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4190446

The global Syngas & Derivatives market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Syngas & Derivatives by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Coal

Petroleum

Petroleum By-products

Biomass/Waste

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

KBR Inc.

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Air Liquide SA

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

The Linde Group

Agrium Inc.

Sasol Limited

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Technip S.A.

General Electric Company

Yara International ASA

Methanex Corporation

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Linc Energy Ltd.

Siemens Ag

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V.

The DOW Chemical Company

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI Group)

Oxea Gmbh (Oman Oil Company)

Biomethanol Chemie Nederland B.V.

KT-Kinetics Technology

Syngas Technology LLC

AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Chemical

Liquid Fuels

Power Generation

Gaseous Fuels

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Syngas & Derivatives Industry

Figure Syngas & Derivatives Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Syngas & Derivatives

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Syngas & Derivatives

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Syngas & Derivatives

Table Global Syngas & Derivatives Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Syngas & Derivatives Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Coal

Table Major Company List of Coal

3.1.2 Petroleum

Table Major Company List of Petroleum

3.1.3 Petroleum By-products

Table Major Company List of Petroleum By-products

3.1.4 Biomass/Waste

Table Major Company List of Biomass/Waste

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Syngas & Derivatives Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Syngas & Derivatives Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Syngas & Derivatives Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Syngas & Derivatives Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Syngas & Derivatives Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Syngas & Derivatives Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 KBR Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 KBR Inc. Profile

Table KBR Inc. Overview List

4.1.2 KBR Inc. Products & Services

4.1.3 KBR Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of KBR Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Haldor Topsoe A/S (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Haldor Topsoe A/S Profile

Table Haldor Topsoe A/S Overview List

4.2.2 Haldor Topsoe A/S Products & Services

4.2.3 Haldor Topsoe A/S Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Haldor Topsoe A/S (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Air Liquide SA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Air Liquide SA Profile

Table Air Liquide SA Overview List

4.3.2 Air Liquide SA Products & Services

4.3.3 Air Liquide SA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Air Liquide SA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Profile

Table Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Overview List

4.4.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Products & Services

4.4.3 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 The Linde Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 The Linde Group Profile

Table The Linde Group Overview List

4.5.2 The Linde Group Products & Services

4.5.3 The Linde Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of The Linde Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Agrium Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Agrium Inc. Profile

Table Agrium Inc. Overview List

4.6.2 Agrium Inc. Products & Services

4.6.3 Agrium Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Agrium Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Sasol Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Sasol Limited Profile

Table Sasol Limited Overview List

4.7.2 Sasol Limited Products & Services

4.7.3 Sasol Limited Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sasol Limited (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Profile

Table Royal Dutch Shell PLC Overview List

4.8.2 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Products & Services

4.8.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Technip S.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Technip S.A. Profile

Table Technip S.A. Overview List

4.9.2 Technip S.A. Products & Services

4.9.3 Technip S.A. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Technip S.A. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 General Electric Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 General Electric Company Profile

Table General Electric Company Overview List

4.10.2 General Electric Company Products & Services

4.10.3 General Electric Company Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of General Electric Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Yara International ASA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Yara International ASA Profile

Table Yara International ASA Overview List

4.11.2 Yara International ASA Products & Services

4.11.3 Yara International ASA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Yara International ASA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Methanex Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Methanex Corporation Profile

Table Methanex Corporation Overview List

4.12.2 Methanex Corporation Products & Services

4.12.3 Methanex Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Methanex Corporation (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 CF Industries Holdings Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 CF Industries Holdings Inc. Profile

Table CF Industries Holdings Inc. Overview List

4.13.2 CF Industries Holdings Inc. Products & Services

4.13.3 CF Industries Holdings Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Linc Energy Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Linc Energy Ltd. Profile

Table Linc Energy Ltd. Overview List

4.14.2 Linc Energy Ltd. Products & Services

4.14.3 Linc Energy Ltd. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Linc Energy Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Siemens Ag (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Siemens Ag Profile

Table Siemens Ag Overview List

4.15.2 Siemens Ag Products & Services

4.15.3 Siemens Ag Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Siemens Ag (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. Profile

Table Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. Overview List

4.16.2 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. Products & Services

4.16.3 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 The DOW Chemical Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 The DOW Chemical Company Profile

Table The DOW Chemical Company Overview List

4.17.2 The DOW Chemical Company Products & Services

4.17.3 The DOW Chemical Company Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of The DOW Chemical Company (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 BASF SE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 BASF SE Profile

Table BASF SE Overview List

4.18.2 BASF SE Products & Services

4.18.3 BASF SE Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BASF SE (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI Group) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI Group) Profile

Table Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI Group) Overview List

4.19.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI Group) Products & Services

4.19.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI Group) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI Group) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Oxea Gmbh (Oman Oil Company) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Oxea Gmbh (Oman Oil Company) Profile

Table Oxea Gmbh (Oman Oil Company) Overview List

4.20.2 Oxea Gmbh (Oman Oil Company) Products & Services

4.20.3 Oxea Gmbh (Oman Oil Company) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Oxea Gmbh (Oman Oil Company) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Biomethanol Chemie Nederland B.V. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Biomethanol Chemie Nederland B.V. Profile

Table Biomethanol Chemie Nederland B.V. Overview List

4.21.2 Biomethanol Chemie Nederland B.V. Products & Services

4.21.3 Biomethanol Chemie Nederland B.V. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Biomethanol Chemie Nederland B.V. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 KT-Kinetics Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 KT-Kinetics Technology Profile

Table KT-Kinetics Technology Overview List

4.22.2 KT-Kinetics Technology Products & Services

4.22.3 KT-Kinetics Technology Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of KT-Kinetics Technology (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Syngas Technology LLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Syngas Technology LLC Profile

Table Syngas Technology LLC Overview List

4.23.2 Syngas Technology LLC Products & Services

4.23.3 Syngas Technology LLC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Syngas Technology LLC (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC Profile

Table AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC Overview List

4.24.2 AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC Products & Services

4.24.3 AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Syngas & Derivatives Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Syngas & Derivatives Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Syngas & Derivatives Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Syngas & Derivatives Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Syngas & Derivatives Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Syngas & Derivatives Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Syngas & Derivatives Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Syngas & Derivatives Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Syngas & Derivatives MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Syngas & Derivatives Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Syngas & Derivatives Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Chemical

Figure Syngas & Derivatives Demand in Chemical, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Syngas & Derivatives Demand in Chemical, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Liquid Fuels

Figure Syngas & Derivatives Demand in Liquid Fuels, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Syngas & Derivatives Demand in Liquid Fuels, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Power Generation

Figure Syngas & Derivatives Demand in Power Generation, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Syngas & Derivatives Demand in Power Generation, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Gaseous Fuels

Figure Syngas & Derivatives Demand in Gaseous Fuels, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Syngas & Derivatives Demand in Gaseous Fuels, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Others

Figure Syngas & Derivatives Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Syngas & Derivatives Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Syngas & Derivatives Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Syngas & Derivatives Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Syngas & Derivatives Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Syngas & Derivatives Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Syngas & Derivatives Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Syngas & Derivatives Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Syngas & Derivatives Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Syngas & Derivatives Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Syngas & Derivatives Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Syngas & Derivatives Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Syngas & Derivatives Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Syngas & Derivatives Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Syngas & Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Syngas & Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Syngas & Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Syngas & Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Syngas & Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Syngas & Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Syngas & Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Syngas & Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Syngas & Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Syngas & Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Syngas & Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Syngas & Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Syngas & Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Syngas & Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Syngas & Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Syngas & Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Syngas & Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Syngas & Derivatives Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Syngas & Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Syngas & Derivatives Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Syngas & Derivatives Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Syngas & Derivatives Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

