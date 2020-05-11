GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2018-2026)

Global Surgical Robots Market is expected to reach US$ 16.2Bn by 2026 from US$ 6.1Bn in 2017 at CAGR of 12.99%.



Surgical robots involve a camera arm and mechanical arms with surgical instruments, which are controlled by surgeons on computer console that offers high definition and magnified 3-D view of the surgical site. Surgical robots aids in performing numerous complex surgical procedures with more flexibility, precision, and control than conventional surgical procedures.

The key factors driving the growth of the surgical robotics market is the rising need for automation in the healthcare industry and the shifting trend towards advanced robotic surgeries. Another driving factor of the surgical robots market are increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, a rising incidence rate of chronic diseases, increasing awareness regarding computer-aided surgeries and increasing disposable income of the masses. The surgical robots need trained doctors to operate the equipment by surgical robots. And adjusting to artificial haptic feedback and hand-eye coordination could be mastered only through hours of practice are the challenges of the surgical robots market.

Instruments and accessories segment acquired the highest market value in the year 2017 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, it is the services including maintenance and up-gradation segment which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, which is 12.99%, during the forecast period.

By brand da Vinci Surgical System is dominating the global surgical robots market. The da Vinci System has been designed to progress upon conventional laparoscopy, in which the surgeon operates while standing, using hand-held, long-shafted instruments, which have no wrists. With conventional laparoscopy, the surgeon must look up and away from the instruments to a near 2D video monitor to see an image of the target anatomy.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest growth rate in the world, due to the growing demand in countries, such as India, China, and Japan. With the growth of the overall robotics market in the region headed by technology giants, like Japan and China, the availability of medical robots has also improved. In 2017, a surgical robot performed the world’s first automated dental implant in China.

Key players operating in global surgical robots market, Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.), Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.), Intuitive Surgical, Inc., KUKA AG, Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.), Mazor Robotics, Renishaw plc, Medtronic plc, THINK Surgical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Transenterix, Verb Surgical, Titan Medical, Microbot Medical, Accuray and Medrobotics.

Scope of Global Surgical Robots Market

Global Surgical Robots Market, by Brand

• da Vinci Surgical System

• Cyber Knife

• Rosa

• MAKO

• Renaissance

Global Surgical Robots Market, by Product

• Systems

• Instrument and Accessories

• Service

Global Surgical Robots Market, by Application

• General Surgery

• Urology

• Orthopaedic

• Neurosurgery

• Cardiovascular

• Gynaecology

• Radiology

• Transplant

• Gastro-intestinal

Global Surgical Robots Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Surgical Robots Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-surgical-robots-market/22528/

