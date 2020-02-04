GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS MARKET – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2018-2026)

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market was valued at US$ 3.23 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 10.20 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.47% during a forecast period.

Supply chain analytics has the power to fully transform business, specifically in the verticals like manufacturing, automotive, fast moving consumer goods, retail, and information technology sectors. Supply chain analytics helps in increasing productivity, reducing wastage, inventory forecasting, and to improve customer relationship.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding supply chain analytics market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in supply chain analytics market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24170

The major factors driving the supply chain market include improve productivity, lower operational costs, raising the necessity to develop customer satisfaction, and achieve sustainable business growth through the optimized supply chain. Moreover, the capability of supply chain analytics tools to rise automation efficiency and artificial intelligence for driving proactive solutions is estimated to contribute the supply chain analytics market growth. Increasing need to manage a large amount of business data and use derived insights is triggering the demand for supply chain analytics. However, lack of awareness and low visibility of the real-time data is hinder the supply chain analytics market growth. Moreover, supply chain analytics could be a high-cost product for small scale and medium scale enterprises which is another factor hampering growth of the global supply chain market.

The professional segment is expected to lead the supply chain analytics services market over the forecast period. Increasing automation of professional services owing to growing adoption of big data and analytics coupled with surging demand for enhanced mobility among service consultants is composed to escalate the growth of the segment.

Cloud deployment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud deployment rises flexibility and allows large-scale customization of products and services for organizations. Cloud-based deployments help in refining cost structures and setting up a control center for coordinating and arranging several components of supply chain.

North America is the largest market share during the forecast period. Enterprises in the North America have developed business intelligence and analytics adoption rate compared to those in other regions. The growing volume of information generated from enterprise applications is mostly driving the market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to register significant CAGR over the forecast period.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24170

Scope of the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market by Software

• Spend and Procurement Analytics

• Supplier Performance Analytics

• Demand Analysis and Forecasting

• Inventory Analytics

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market by Services

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market by Deployment Model

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market by Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market by Vertical

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Transportation

• Aerospace & Defense

• High Technology Products

• Others

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

• SAP

• Oracle

• IBM

• SAS Institute

• Software AG

• MicroStrategy

• Tableau

• Qlik

• TIBCO

• Cloudera

• Logility

• Savi Technology

• Infor

• RELEX Solutions

• TARGIT

• Voxware

• The AnyLogic Company

• Antuit

• Axway

• AIMMS

• BRIDGEi2i

• Domo

• Datameer

• 1010data

• Rosslyn Analytics

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Supply Chain Analytics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Supply Chain Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Supply Chain Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Supply Chain Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Supply Chain Analytics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Supply Chain Analytics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-supply-chain-analytics-market/24170/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com