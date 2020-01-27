Global Sulphur Recovery Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Sulphur Recovery market size was 1850 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Sulphur Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sulphur Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
Sulphur recovery is defined as the conversion of hydrogen sulfide to elemental sulphur. Hydrogen sulfide is one of the major by-products of processing high sulphur crude oils and natural gas. Increasing focus on regulations to reduce levels of sulphur in products and lower sulphur emissions has in turn resulted in increase in demand for deployment of sulphur recovery technologies. Sulphur recovery technologies are mainly based on two processes: Claus and Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment process.
According to QYR’s analysts, the concentration of Sulphur Recovery industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 66% supply market share in 2017. The major supply regions mainly locate in Middle East & Africa. And the major suppliers include Jacobs Engineering Group, Chiyoda Corporation, Amec Foster Wheeler, Technip FMC, and others.
All Claus units involve an initial combustion step in a furnace. The combustion products then pass through a series of catalytic converters, each of which produces elemental sulfur. The Claus process consists of the vaporphase oxidation of hydrogen sulfide to form water and elemental sulfur.
There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Sulphur Recovery market will become more intense. This is the end of Sulphur Recovery report.
The key players covered in this study
Jacobs Engineering Group
Chiyoda Corporation
Amec Foster Wheeler
Technip FMC
Worley Parsons Ltd
Linde AG
Fluor Corporation
KT-Kinetics Technology SpA
GTC Technology US
Heurtey Petrochem
CB&I
Sunway Petrochemical Engineering
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Claus Process
Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment
Market segment by Application, split into
Petroleum and Coke
Natural Gas
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Sulphur Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Sulphur Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sulphur Recovery are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
