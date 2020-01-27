Global Sulphur Recovery Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Sulphur Recovery market size was 1850 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sulphur Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sulphur Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2336569

Sulphur recovery is defined as the conversion of hydrogen sulfide to elemental sulphur. Hydrogen sulfide is one of the major by-products of processing high sulphur crude oils and natural gas. Increasing focus on regulations to reduce levels of sulphur in products and lower sulphur emissions has in turn resulted in increase in demand for deployment of sulphur recovery technologies. Sulphur recovery technologies are mainly based on two processes: Claus and Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment process.

According to QYR’s analysts, the concentration of Sulphur Recovery industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 66% supply market share in 2017. The major supply regions mainly locate in Middle East & Africa. And the major suppliers include Jacobs Engineering Group, Chiyoda Corporation, Amec Foster Wheeler, Technip FMC, and others.

All Claus units involve an initial combustion step in a furnace. The combustion products then pass through a series of catalytic converters, each of which produces elemental sulfur. The Claus process consists of the vaporphase oxidation of hydrogen sulfide to form water and elemental sulfur.

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Sulphur Recovery market will become more intense. This is the end of Sulphur Recovery report.

The key players covered in this study

Jacobs Engineering Group

Chiyoda Corporation

Amec Foster Wheeler

Technip FMC

Worley Parsons Ltd

Linde AG

Fluor Corporation

KT-Kinetics Technology SpA

GTC Technology US

Heurtey Petrochem

CB&I

Sunway Petrochemical Engineering

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Claus Process

Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment

Market segment by Application, split into

Petroleum and Coke

Natural Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sulphur Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sulphur Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sulphur Recovery are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-sulphur-recovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Claus Process

1.4.3 Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sulphur Recovery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Petroleum and Coke

1.5.3 Natural Gas

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sulphur Recovery Market Size

2.2 Sulphur Recovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Sulphur Recovery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Sulphur Recovery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Sulphur Recovery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Sulphur Recovery Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Sulphur Recovery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sulphur Recovery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sulphur Recovery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Sulphur Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Sulphur Recovery Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Sulphur Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Sulphur Recovery Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Sulphur Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Sulphur Recovery Key Players in China

7.3 China Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Type

7.4 China Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Sulphur Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Sulphur Recovery Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Sulphur Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Sulphur Recovery Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Sulphur Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Sulphur Recovery Key Players in India

10.3 India Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Type

10.4 India Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Sulphur Recovery Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Sulphur Recovery Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Sulphur Recovery Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Jacobs Engineering Group

12.1.1 Jacobs Engineering Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sulphur Recovery Introduction

12.1.4 Jacobs Engineering Group Revenue in Sulphur Recovery Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Jacobs Engineering Group Recent Development

12.2 Chiyoda Corporation

12.2.1 Chiyoda Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sulphur Recovery Introduction

12.2.4 Chiyoda Corporation Revenue in Sulphur Recovery Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Chiyoda Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Amec Foster Wheeler

12.3.1 Amec Foster Wheeler Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sulphur Recovery Introduction

12.3.4 Amec Foster Wheeler Revenue in Sulphur Recovery Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Amec Foster Wheeler Recent Development

12.4 Technip FMC

12.4.1 Technip FMC Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sulphur Recovery Introduction

12.4.4 Technip FMC Revenue in Sulphur Recovery Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Technip FMC Recent Development

12.5 Worley Parsons Ltd

12.5.1 Worley Parsons Ltd Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sulphur Recovery Introduction

12.5.4 Worley Parsons Ltd Revenue in Sulphur Recovery Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Worley Parsons Ltd Recent Development

12.6 Linde AG

12.6.1 Linde AG Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sulphur Recovery Introduction

12.6.4 Linde AG Revenue in Sulphur Recovery Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Linde AG Recent Development

12.7 Fluor Corporation

12.7.1 Fluor Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Sulphur Recovery Introduction

12.7.4 Fluor Corporation Revenue in Sulphur Recovery Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Fluor Corporation Recent Development

12.8 KT-Kinetics Technology SpA

12.8.1 KT-Kinetics Technology SpA Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Sulphur Recovery Introduction

12.8.4 KT-Kinetics Technology SpA Revenue in Sulphur Recovery Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 KT-Kinetics Technology SpA Recent Development

12.9 GTC Technology US

12.9.1 GTC Technology US Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sulphur Recovery Introduction

12.9.4 GTC Technology US Revenue in Sulphur Recovery Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 GTC Technology US Recent Development

12.10 Heurtey Petrochem

12.10.1 Heurtey Petrochem Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sulphur Recovery Introduction

12.10.4 Heurtey Petrochem Revenue in Sulphur Recovery Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Heurtey Petrochem Recent Development

12.11 CB&I

12.12 Sunway Petrochemical Engineering

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2336569

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155