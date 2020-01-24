Global Submarine Power Cables Market is Segmented into offshore renewable power generation, island and intercountry connections, and oil and gas.| Sumitomo Electric Industries, TFKable Says FSR

Submarine Power Cables Market: Summary

The Global Submarine Power Cables Market is estimated to reach USD 19.57 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.7%. Increasing adoption of offshore wind farms, growing demand for renewable grid connections, and expanding offshore oil and gas platforms are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, authorization process of the project and initial installation cost of the product is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Submarine power cable is a type of transmission cable which carry electronic power below the surface of the water. They are called submarine power cable because they usually carry electric power beneath salt water and many other water sources. For the transmission of electric power through submarine power cables, direct current (DC) is preferred because DC cables requires low reactive power than submarine AC cables. Some key players in submarine power cables market are Nexans SA, The Prysmian Group, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, NKT A/S, and HENGTONG GROUP CO. LTD among others.

Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Submarine Power Cables Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/submarine-power-cables-market-sample-pdf/

Submarine Power Cables Market: Segmentation

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high voltage alternating current (HVAC)and high voltage direct current (HVDC). By material, the global market is segmented into conductorand insulator. On the basis of voltage, the market is segmented into medium (> 66 kV), high (66 kV to 220 kV), extra high (> 220 kV to 400 kV), and ultra-high (> 400 kV). By core the market is segmented into single coreand multi-core. By end use industry, the global market is segmented into offshore renewable power generation, island and intercountry connections, and oil and gas.

Companies Covered

Nexans SA (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) The Prysmian Group

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd

Intertek Group plc

HENGTONG GROUP PVT LTD

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Hydro Group Plc

NKT A/S

ZTT

TFKable

Other Key Companies

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Submarine Power Cables Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/submarine-power-cables-market-request-methodology/

Submarine Power Cables Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Submarine Power Cables Market by Type

High voltage alternating current (HVAC)

High voltage direct current (HVDC)

Submarine Power Cables Market, by Material

Conductor

Insulator

Submarine Power Cables Market, by Voltage

Medium (> 66 kV)

High (66 kV to 220 kV)

Extra high (> 220 kV to 400 kV)

Ultra-high (> 400 kV)

Submarine Power Cables Market, by Core (Qualitative Chapter)

Single Core

Multi-Core

Submarine Power Cables Market by, End-Use Industry

Offshore renewable power generation

Island and Intercountry Connections

Offshore Oil and Gas

Read Press Release of Global Submarine Power Cables Market for More [email protected] https://www.forencisresearch.com/submarine-power-cables-market-to-reach-usd-19-57-billion-in-2024/

Submarine Power Cables Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Norway

Sweden

Denmark

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Purchase Global Submarine Power Cables Market Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/submarine-power-cables-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com