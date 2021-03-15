Global Sturge-Weber Syndrome Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2027

Report Title: Sturge-Weber Syndrome Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction, Sturge-Weber syndrome (SWS) is a neurological disorder that is present at birth. The affected individual has a noticeable distinctive port-wine stain on the forehead, scalp, or around the eye. This stain is a birthmark caused by a blood vessel abnormality. A large number of people with SWS also suffers from seizures or convulsions. Sturge-Weber syndrome develops a blood vessel abnormality called leptomeningeal angiomas in the brain. Other features of this SWS syndrome include glaucoma, paralysis, developmental delay, and intellectual disability. The person suffering from this may also have other complications such as increased pressure in the eye, developmental delays, and weakness on one side of the body. However, the factors responsible for market growth include technological advancements, increasing awareness among people, and increasing government assistance., However, increasing challenges in research and development, the high cost of treatment, and poor healthcare system may hamper the market growth. , The global sturge-weber syndrome market has been segmented by type, diagnosis and treatment, and end user., The global sturge-weber syndrome market has been divided, by type into type 1, type 2 and type 3., Based on diagnosis and treatment, the global sturge-weber syndrome market has been categorized into diagnosis and treatment. , On the basis of end user, the market has been classified as hospitals and clinics and diagnostic centers. , The global sturge-weber syndrome market was valued at USD 2277.4 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players: –

12.1 Abbott 12.2 Pfizer Inc. 12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG 12.4 Novartis AG 12.5 UCB S.A. 12.6 Sanofi 12.7 Shire 12.8 Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA 12.9 GW Pharmaceuticals, plc. 12.10 ElectroCore LLC 12.11 Johnson & Johnson

