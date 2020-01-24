Global Strategy Consulting Market Size study and Regional Forecast 2019-2026 : McKinsey, The Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, Roland Berger Europe

We Industry and Research offers a latest published report on Global Strategy Consulting Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to customer through a detailed report. In this report we have done extensive study of the global Strategy Consulting market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments and investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the Strategy Consulting market. This report focuses on the key global Strategy Consulting players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for analysis. The report comprises wide-ranging information about the market overview, top vendors, key market highlights, product types, Strategy Consulting industry landscape, size and forecast, five forces analysis, key leading region.

Global Strategy Consulting Market valued approximately USD XXX million in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of XXX% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026. The Strategy Consulting market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. Strategy consultants advise organizations on high-level decisions in an unbiased fashion, using deep industry knowledge to deliver the best results. It is a type of Management Consulting, which generally implies advising at the highest-level of a company. Strategy consulting is referred as strategic advisory or boardroom consulting, is considered by the majority of consultants as the most ‘high-end’ and prestigious consultancy within the professional services industry. This mainly focuses on private sector clients with the growth of corporate, organizational or functional strategies and also serving public sector organizations and institutions with economic policy. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand across end-user industries across various developing regions of the world. End-user firms are less focused on the brand value of the consulting firm but are actively seeking for the specialized subject matter expertise. Companies are more interested in multi sourcing of subject experts, through partnering with individual consultants than taking complete services from one single firm. Further, with the advent of the term Consulting 4.0 the consulting industry today has a major influence of rapid digitalization and technological advancements.

The regional analysis of Global Strategy Consulting Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading market players mainly include-

McKinsey

The Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company

Roland Berger Europe

Delloitte

Booz & Co

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Operations Consultants

Business Strategy Consultants

Investment Consultants

Sales and Marketing Consultants

Technology Consultants

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Strategy Consulting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

