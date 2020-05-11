Global Stevia Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Stevia Market, which was valued US$ 488.80 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 980.50 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.09 % during a forecast period.



Stevia is a natural sweetener, which extracted from an herbal plant species. Stevioside and Rebaudioside A are the major compounds in stevia, which provides sweetness.

The increasing awareness about the health benefits by stevia over the sugar content is expected to drive the growth in the global stevia market. Growing consciousness about the low-calorie sweeteners, which are available in the market in artificial are expected to increase the demand for natural sweeteners like stevia. Factors like impelling the global demand of stevia are the inclination toward change in lifestyle, increasing disposable incomes, government initiatives on sinking the sugar intake and the requirement to contest health problems such as obesity and diabetes are expected to boom global stevia market.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) resolute pure stevia extract is harmless for consumption within the levels of acceptable. The acceptable daily intake (ADI) has been agreed at 4 mg per kilogram of body weight.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global stevia market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global stevia market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The powder segment is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The powder form of the stevia is extensively used across the globe. Powdered stevia is about 250 to 350 times sweeter than sugar by the weight.

The beverages segment is expected to witness high growth in the global stevia market. The growth in the market is attributed to the escalating demand for low-calorie beverages includes flavoured water, juices, energy drinks, soft drinks, and sports drinks.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to lead the global stevia market. The country China dominates the stevia market since it is the major exporter of stevia and has an increasing demand for the food & beverages industry in emerging markets. Additionally, stevia has an extensive acceptance in some of the countries like Japan and South Korea. Emerging economies like Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia are also projected to be the main markets for stevia product owing to the rising food & beverage industry. South Korea has also been the main market for stevia with increasing acceptance from consumers over a long period of time. Increasing consumer awareness and robust government support to use of organic food products are the key factors, which are expected to drive the stevia market in this region.

Data collection and base year analysis of the global stevia market is done using data collection modules. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and comprehensible models. The market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market, which are covered in the report. To know more information about the report please drop down the enquiry to Maximize Market Research Private Limited.

Scope of the Report for Global Stevia Market

Global Stevia Market, By Extract Type

• Whole leaf

• Powdered

• Other

Global Stevia Market, By Form

• Dry

• Liquid

Global Stevia Market, By Application

• Dairy

• Bakery & confectionery

• Tabletop sweeteners

• Beverages

• Convenience foods

• Others

Global Stevia Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Cargill

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Purecircle Limited

• GLG Life Tech Corporation

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.

• S&W Seed Company

• Pyure Brands LLC

• Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd.

• Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd

• Evolva Holding SA

• Jining Aoxing Stevia Products Co., Ltd.

• Sweet Green Fields LLC

• Purevia

• Bio sweet Ventures

• Stevia First Corporation

• Stevia Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

• Jhanil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

• Van Wankum Ingrediens

• Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.

• Real Stevia Company

