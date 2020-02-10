Global Sports Medicine Market Projected to Garner $5,382 Million By 2025

North America Sports Medicine Market Outlook – 2025

The North America sports medicine market was valued at $3,580 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $5,382 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2025.

Sports medicine is a field of healthcare, which aids in improving people’s athletic performance. Sport medicine products help people to recover from injuries related to sports & exercise, as well as prevent from future injuries. Before 20th Century, most of the sports teams were used to employ physicians for a team, however, since the late 20th century the sports medicine has emerged as a separate field of health care. In addition, sports medicine has witnessed significant growth among all other healthcare fields, as there are skilled professionals in this field who have the capability to treat all kinds of people, and not just athletes.

In May 2017, Stryker and AlloSource entered into partnership to distribute biologics for sports medicine procedures. The collaboration between Stryker and AlloSource enabled them to combine their unique areas of expertise to develop new ways to improve patient outcomes. The market players have adopted new product launches, product development, product approval, partnerships, agreement, and collaborations as its key business development strategies to guarantee their global dominance in sports medicine market.

The North America sports medicine market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to rise in incidence of sports associated injuries, active government participation in encouraging sports activities, and increase in awareness among people regarding physical fitness. In addition, elevation in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to further supplements the North America sports medicine market growth over the forecast period. However, unfavorable reimbursement strategies, lack of skilled professionals in this field, and inappropriate administration and guidelines regarding sports medicine hamper the growth. Conversely, rising influx of athletes and technological advancements in sports medicine are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the North America sports medicine market players.

The North America sports medicine market is segmented based on product and application. Based on product, it is classified into body reconstruction & repair products, body support & recovery products, body monitoring & evaluation, and accessories. Body reconstruction & repair products are sub-segmented into implants, arthroscopy devices, fracture and ligament repair devices, prosthetic devices, and orthobiologics. Further, body support & recovery products are sub-segmented into thermal therapy products, brace and support devices, and compression clothing. Body monitoring and evaluation is sub-segmented into cardiac monitoring & evaluation, respiratory monitoring & evaluation, hemodynamic monitoring & evaluation, muscoskeletal monitoring & evaluation, and other monitoring & evaluation. Based on application, market is divided into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, ankle & foot injuries, elbow & wrist injuries, hip & groin injuries, back & spine injuries, and other injuries.

Application segment review

Based on application, the North America sports medicine devices market is segmented into hand–wrist injury, shoulder injury, ankle–foot injury, arm–elbow injury, knee injury, back–spine injury, and hip–groin injury. The knee injury segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that knee injury is considered to be one of the most common injuries that a sportsperson encounters, thus involving large-scale employment of sports medicine devices.

The market is highly competitive in nature, with major players focused on creating awareness regarding the sport medicine industry. Major players in the North America sport medicine market include Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation (Linvatec Corporation), Zimmer Biomet holdings, Inc., Breg, Inc., Mueller sports medicine, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Key Benefits for North America Sports Medicine Market:

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the North America sport medicine market is provided.

Country-wise North America sport medicine market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current North America sport medicine market trends and future market potential from 2018 to 2025 in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the North America sport medicine market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of market.

