Global Sports Analytics Market 2020 Size, Share, Demand Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global Sports Analytics Market Overview

The Global Sports Analytics Market was valued at USD 0.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a CAGR of 30% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. Sports analytics offers tools to assess player fitness and team performance, competitive analysis, social media, and business analysis, among other crucial functions. It has led to the development of sophisticated structures for crunching numbers to predict prior results, win-loss records, and opponent history, to determine the outcome of a future sporting event.

– Owing to the increasing demand for monitoring and tracking data of players, the number of wearable devices in the sports industry is increasing. Consequently, a significant quantity of data related to the players and the team is generated, which is used to gain insights on player performance and fitness variables, such as heartbeats, speed, and acceleration.

– With the explosion of health assessment solutions, driven by fitness bands and other wearable devices, the growing volume of data to be analyzed has increased drastically. In addition, the availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions and the increased demand for analytics of complex data streaming are expected to fuel the growth of the market studied.

– With the explosion of health assessment solutions, driven by fitness bands and other wearable devices, the growing volume of data to be analyzed has increased drastically. In addition, the availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions and the increased demand for analytics of complex data streaming are expected to fuel the growth of the market studied.

Scope of the Global Sports Analytics Market Report

Sports analytics as the management of organized historical data, the application of predictive analytic models that use that data, and the use of information systems to update decision makers and allow them to help their organizations in gaining a competitive advantage on the field of play.

Access the PDF sample of the Global Sports Analytics Industry report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586219

Key Market Trends

Football Accounts for the Largest Share in the Sports Analytics Market

– Football by itself accounts for the largest share in the sports analytics market, owing to increased attendance for football leagues, such as UEFA Champions League, MLS, EPL, and ISL. According to UEFA (European football’s governing body), an increase of 1.5% year-on-year was witnessed in spectator numbers at domestic and European games, with more than 170 million people attending games in 2015-2016.

– Furthermore, teams and clubs partnering with analytics companies is a significant trend in the market. For instance, many football leagues and clubs have collaborated with Opta, the leading provider of football sports data. Opta’s analytics can determine every single action of a player in a specific zone on the field, regardless of whether a player has a ball or not.

– Conclusively, the rising competitive nature, need for improved decision making to gain an edge over their competitors, and need for strategy implementation for matches on the field, as well as ticket inventory and social media influence off the ground, are expected to boost the adoption of analytics in these markets.

Changing Sports Dynamics and Technology Adoption Drives the Sport Analytics in North America

– The changing market environment and higher technological adoption rates across the region are increasing the usage of sport analytics solutions in North America. As organizations are focusing on reducing maintenance and upgrade costs, the demand for software provided on the cloud is being increased as cloud-based solutions offer advantages such as low cost, rapid scalability, easy access, and uninterrupted service.

– Leagues are the primary users of sports analytics solutions, Baseball and basketball leagues have the highest adoption rate of these solutions, particularly for selecting players. Recently, several clubs in ice hockey have started investing in analytics, and American Football remains an influential market.

– Superclubs are renowned owing to their notable history of success which has driven their brand value, fan base, attracting star players from all over the region and thus driving investments and sponsorships. These elite clubs view analytics as football’s next frontier. Further, the rising competitive nature, need to improve decision making to gain an edge over their competitors, need for strategy implementation and social media influence have boosted the adoption of analytics exponentially.

– The New England Patriots use an approach to season ticket holder retention that is based on a variety of behavioral metrics. For instance, their models include variables such as game attendance, purchases of team merchandise, attendance at special season ticket holder events, and attendance at concerts or soccer games at Gillette Stadium.

Competitive Landscape

The sports analytics market is slightly consolidated and consists of major players that have comparatively better market presence. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on sports analytics market technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

– March 2018 – Zenedge, a technology security startup is planned to be acquired by Oracle to strengthen its cloud security. It operates a security operations monitoring center for customers and currently guards 800,000 websites and networks worldwide. Zenedge has raised USD 13.7 million (EUR 9.7 million) to date.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586219

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155