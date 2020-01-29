Global Speech Recognition Engine Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, and Growth Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Speech Recognition Engine market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Speech Recognition Engine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Speech Recognition Engine development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Nuance
Microsoft
Alphabet
Harman
Apple
Sensory
Voicebox
Inago
Lumenvox
Vocalzoom
Anhui USTC iFlytek Co
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Smartphone
Automotive
Residential Accessing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Speech Recognition Engine are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Speech Recognition Engine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Speech Recognition Engine Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Smartphone
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Residential Accessing
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Speech Recognition Engine Market Size
2.2 Speech Recognition Engine Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Speech Recognition Engine Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Speech Recognition Engine Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Speech Recognition Engine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Speech Recognition Engine Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Speech Recognition Engine Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Speech Recognition Engine Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Speech Recognition Engine Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Speech Recognition Engine Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Speech Recognition Engine Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Speech Recognition Engine Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Speech Recognition Engine Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Speech Recognition Engine Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Speech Recognition Engine Key Players in China
7.3 China Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Type
7.4 China Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Speech Recognition Engine Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Speech Recognition Engine Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Speech Recognition Engine Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Speech Recognition Engine Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Speech Recognition Engine Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Speech Recognition Engine Key Players in India
10.3 India Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Type
10.4 India Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Speech Recognition Engine Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Speech Recognition Engine Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Speech Recognition Engine Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Nuance
12.1.1 Nuance Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Speech Recognition Engine Introduction
12.1.4 Nuance Revenue in Speech Recognition Engine Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Nuance Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Speech Recognition Engine Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Speech Recognition Engine Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Alphabet
12.3.1 Alphabet Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Speech Recognition Engine Introduction
12.3.4 Alphabet Revenue in Speech Recognition Engine Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Alphabet Recent Development
12.4 Harman
12.4.1 Harman Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Speech Recognition Engine Introduction
12.4.4 Harman Revenue in Speech Recognition Engine Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Harman Recent Development
12.5 Apple
12.5.1 Apple Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Speech Recognition Engine Introduction
12.5.4 Apple Revenue in Speech Recognition Engine Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Apple Recent Development
12.6 Sensory
12.6.1 Sensory Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Speech Recognition Engine Introduction
12.6.4 Sensory Revenue in Speech Recognition Engine Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Sensory Recent Development
12.7 Voicebox
12.7.1 Voicebox Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Speech Recognition Engine Introduction
12.7.4 Voicebox Revenue in Speech Recognition Engine Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Voicebox Recent Development
12.8 Inago
12.8.1 Inago Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Speech Recognition Engine Introduction
12.8.4 Inago Revenue in Speech Recognition Engine Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Inago Recent Development
12.9 Lumenvox
12.9.1 Lumenvox Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Speech Recognition Engine Introduction
12.9.4 Lumenvox Revenue in Speech Recognition Engine Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Lumenvox Recent Development
12.10 Vocalzoom
12.10.1 Vocalzoom Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Speech Recognition Engine Introduction
12.10.4 Vocalzoom Revenue in Speech Recognition Engine Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Vocalzoom Recent Development
12.11 Anhui USTC iFlytek Co
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
