Global Soy Protein Concentrates Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans.

Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans. With growing demand for soy products, both in food industry and for animal feed, soy protein concentrate represents an important part within the market of soy product portfolio.

Global volumes grew above rate of 10% in the 2011 to 2015, and in the recent downturn have slowed. Longer-term growth projections are now around 8~9%. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as food industry and feed industry. Until 2015, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of soy protein concentrate, but USA and Europe remained their stable position in global market. In 2015, the world production of soy protein concentrate reached 758207 MT. Leading players in soy protein concentrate industry are ADM, Sojaprotein, DuPont, IMCOPA, Goldensea Industry, Gushen Biological Technology Group, etc.

Soy protein concentrate is a concentrated industry with a few transnational manufacturers monopoly the market, especially in developed area. In 2015, the top four producers, namely ADM, Goldensea Industry, Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group and Yuwang Group accounted for 44% of the market.

A key variable in the performance of soy protein concentrate producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of soy protein concentrate include soybean, alcohol and hydrochloric acid. This injects short-term volatility into margins and stock prices. The largest consumption area of soy protein concentrate is food industry, which accounted for 57.38% of world soy protein concentrate consumption.

In 2019, the global Soy Protein Concentrates market size was US$ 2283.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Soy Protein Concentrates market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Soy Protein Concentrates industry.

Global Soy Protein Concentrates market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Soy Protein Concentrates market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Soy Protein Concentrates market: Segment Analysis

The global Soy Protein Concentrates market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Soy Protein Concentrates market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Soy Protein Concentrates market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Aqueous Alcohol Washing Process Product

Acid Washing Process Product

Heat Denaturation Process Product

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Soy Protein Concentrates market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Soy Protein Concentrates key manufacturers in this market include:

ADM

DowDuPont

IMCOPA

CHS

Cargill

Gushen Biological Technology Group

Linyi Shansong Biological Products

Yuwang Group

Goldensea Industry

Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food

Scents Holdings

Henan fiber source Biological Engineering

Tianjing Plant Albumen

Shandong Sinoglory Health Food

Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group

