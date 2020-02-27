Global Solvent-Based Adhesives Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2023 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Solvent-Based Adhesives Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global solvent-based adhesives market was worth $10.4 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% and reach $13.4 billion by 2023.

The solvent-based adhesives market consists of sales of solvent-based adhesives that are formulated on an elastomer dissolved in a solvent, or phenolic/formaldehyde resins dissolved in a solvent.

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: PolyurethanePU; Styrenic Block; Ethyl Vinly AcetateEVA 2) By End Use Industry: Paper and Packaging; Building and Construction; Woodworking; Automotive and Transportation; Others

Companies Mentioned: 3M; Alfa International Corporation; Arkema Group (Bostik SA); Ashland Inc.; Avery Dennison Corp.

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

