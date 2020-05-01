Global Solid State Drives Market Report 2020 – Samsung, Intel, Western Digital, Micron, Toshiba, Seagate, Microsemi, Lite-On, SK Hynix, Kingston
Global Solid-State Drives Market is valued approximately at USD 22.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.68% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Solid state drives (SSD) are electronic disk used as a data storage device. This SSD uses ICs (Integrated Circuits) assemblies as a memory for storing virtual data. SSDs performs better than conventional disks such as hard disk drives, floppy disks as it does not contain any moving component. Thus, SSD are more resistant to physical shock and has lower access time and lower latency as compared to electromechanical disks. Such advantages of SSD have widened the scope of applications of SSD in handheld devices such as smartphones and laptops. Increasing penetration of high-end cloud computing coupled with increasing adoption of SSDs in data center are key driving factors of market growth. In addition, increasing acceptance of SSDs in notebooks and tablets is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high upgradation cost of SSD impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Solid-State Drives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing spending on IT infrastructure coupled with increasing replacement of traditional hard drives in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing adoption of cloud computing among various enterprises and growth data volumes with increasing data centres would create lucrative growth prospects for the Solid-state drives market across Asia-Pacific region.
Market player included in this report are:
Samsung
Intel
Western Digital
Micron
Toshiba
Seagate
Microsemi
Lite-On
SK Hynix
Kingston
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Form Factor:
1.8/ 2.5
3.5
M.2/ Msata
U.2 (SFF 8639)
FHHL and HHHL
By Interface:
SATA
SAS
PCIe
By Technology:
TLC 3D
TLC Planar
MLC 3D
MLC Planar
SLC
By End-User:
Enterprise
Client
Industrial
Automotive
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
