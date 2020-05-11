Global Solid-State Cooling Market Tremendous Business Growth | Ferrotec Corporation, Laird Thermal Systems, II-VI Incorporated, TE Technology, TEC Microsystems

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Global Solid-State Cooling Market” with detailed supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, threats, application, futuristic market scenario, major drivers and restraints. Table of contents, 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and infographics included in the report helps understand the market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges. This market analysis enables readers to address a wide range of business issues and come to logical conclusions that can be used for making well-informed decisions also this study opens a discussion about the changing economy, governing policies, and political shifts that are expected to shape the market. This research report uses a range of steps for collecting, recording, analysing and interpreting market data to make all critical business decisions.

Global solid-state cooling market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand for more data storage and increasing application of solid state cooling are the factor for the market growth.

Rising awareness about green solutions will accelerate the market growth

Increasing concern associated with decreasing greenhouse gas emissions is another factor boosting the market growth

Growing demand for precise temperature control and ambient cooling will enhance the market growth

Increasing demand due to their heating and cooling properties also acts as market driver

Key Segmentation of Global Solid-State Cooling Market

By Product (Refrigeration System, Cooling System),

Type (Single Stage, Multi Stage, Thermocycler),

End- User Industry (Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, Microprocessor Cooling, Healthcare, Consumer, Other),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global solid-state cooling market are Ferrotec (USA) Corporation; Laird Thermal Systems; II-VI Incorporated.; TE Technology, Inc.; TEC Microsystems GmbH; Crystal Ltd; RMT Ltd.; KELK Ltd; Z-MAX Co. Ltd.; Alphabet Energy; Phononic; EVERREDtronics Ltd.; Hi-Z TECHNOLOGY; Xiamen Hicool Electronics Co.,Ltd;; MERIT TECHNOLOGY GROUP; AMS Technologies AG; LG INNOTEK; SHEETAK; among others.

In April 2019, Godrej Appliances announced the launch of their QUBE which is integrated with advanced solid state electronic cooling green technology that has the ability to cools not freeze. The new GODREJ QUBE is coolant-free, compressor-free and operates on a thermo-electric chip instead. This is considered as one of the most environmental friendly cooling system

In October 2018, Trillium US announced their partnership with Solid State Cooling Systems. This strategic partnership will further allow SSCS’s ThermoRack and Nikola product lines to be adopted within the semiconductor industry by naming Trillium as its sales and service partner based in the US and Israel. This will be advantageous for their semiconductor customers by removing old and unreliable freon-based chillers, while being able to provide more localized service

