Global Solar PV Installation Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Solar PV Installation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Solar PV Installation development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Solar PV Installation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Enfinity
Invictus NV
Energy 21 a.s.
EDF Energies Nouvelles
Tenesol S.A.
Conergy AG
SOLON SE
Phoenix Solar AG
BIOSAR
Enel
BP Solar
Ecostream
Martifer Solar
Opde
First Solar
Sunpower
Sun Edison
SHARP
Suntech
Singyes Solar
Yingli Solar
CNPV
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Off-Grid PV System
Grid-Connected PV System
Market segment by Application, split into
Ground PV Systems Installation
Roof PV Systems Installation
BIPV Systems Installation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar PV Installation are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Solar PV Installation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Off-Grid PV System
1.4.3 Grid-Connected PV System
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Solar PV Installation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Ground PV Systems Installation
1.5.3 Roof PV Systems Installation
1.5.4 BIPV Systems Installation
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Solar PV Installation Market Size
2.2 Solar PV Installation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Solar PV Installation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Solar PV Installation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Solar PV Installation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Solar PV Installation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Solar PV Installation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Solar PV Installation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Solar PV Installation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Solar PV Installation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in China
7.3 China Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type
7.4 China Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in India
10.3 India Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type
10.4 India Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Solar PV Installation Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Solar PV Installation Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Solar PV Installation Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Solar PV Installation Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Enfinity
12.1.1 Enfinity Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction
12.1.4 Enfinity Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Enfinity Recent Development
12.2 Invictus NV
12.2.1 Invictus NV Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction
12.2.4 Invictus NV Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Invictus NV Recent Development
12.3 Energy 2Chapter One: a.s.
12.3.1 Energy 2Chapter One: a.s. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction
12.3.4 Energy 2Chapter One: a.s. Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Energy 2Chapter One: a.s. Recent Development
12.4 EDF Energies Nouvelles
12.4.1 EDF Energies Nouvelles Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction
12.4.4 EDF Energies Nouvelles Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 EDF Energies Nouvelles Recent Development
12.5 Tenesol S.A.
12.5.1 Tenesol S.A. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction
12.5.4 Tenesol S.A. Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Tenesol S.A. Recent Development
12.6 Conergy AG
12.6.1 Conergy AG Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction
12.6.4 Conergy AG Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Conergy AG Recent Development
12.7 SOLON SE
12.7.1 SOLON SE Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction
12.7.4 SOLON SE Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SOLON SE Recent Development
12.8 Phoenix Solar AG
12.8.1 Phoenix Solar AG Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction
12.8.4 Phoenix Solar AG Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Phoenix Solar AG Recent Development
12.9 BIOSAR
12.9.1 BIOSAR Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction
12.9.4 BIOSAR Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 BIOSAR Recent Development
12.10 Enel
12.10.1 Enel Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Solar PV Installation Introduction
12.10.4 Enel Revenue in Solar PV Installation Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Enel Recent Development
12.11 BP Solar
12.12 Ecostream
12.13 Martifer Solar
12.14 Opde
12.15 First Solar
12.16 Sunpower
12.17 Sun Edison
12.18 SHARP
12.19 Suntech
12.20 Singyes Solar
12.21 Yingli Solar
12.22 CNPV
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
