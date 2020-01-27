Global Soft Skills Training Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

The global soft skills training market size is expected to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2018 to US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

According todays job profile an employer is always in favor to hire and promote those who are resourceful, ethical, and self-directed with decent communication/soft skills. Lack of soft skills in the applicants has changed corporate employment system. Important part of soft skill training is language, market companies can launch training sections in different languages to target end users e.g., Skillsoft Corporation. The company declared the delivery of its content in French and English language, around the world.

The global soft skills training market is driven by increased skill gap in developing countries and availability of online training platform. Soft skills training providers are shifting focus towards the developing innovative and verity of courses to serve the specific necessities of trainee, which is expected to fuel the market demand in the upcoming period. However, lack of awareness regarding importance and online availability of soft skills training courses, which are expected to hamper the market growth at the global level. The introduction of cloud-based soft skill courses and increased government initiatives in emerging countries are some of the factors offering significant opportunity in the global soft skills training market in the near future.

Based on the delivery mode, the global soft skills training market is segmented into Regular/ Offline, and Online. The online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14% during the forecast period owing to the Increasing adoption of online education facilities in developed and developing countries around the globe. For instance, edX, Inc. was established by MIT and Harvard University as a non-profit, open-source learning destination, providing online courses. The company is a leading MOOC (massive open online course) provider. It has more than XX worldwide partners, containing nonprofits organizations, universities, and institutions.

Geographically, North America held the XX% market share of the soft skills training market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance in the market thanks to digital usage, new application, awareness of fast learning programs in corporates and educational institutes. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to the region is showing a huge shift in the education industry and it holds more than half of the world’s population. In terms of revenue, China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the regional market. Governments of several nations in this region are actively supporting training and development courses in order to decrease unemployment. These factors are likely to impel the demand for soft skills training to a great extent in the upcoming period. The markets in the Middle East & Africa and South America are projected to expand moderately in the near future.

The report covers recent development in the market for the global Soft Skills Training market e.g., In January 2018, New Horizons Worldwide, LLC declared the launch of a new Center for Leadership and Development program, a multi-curricula suite of courses intended for business professionals in any domain.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Soft Skills Training market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Soft Skills Training market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Soft Skills Training market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Global Soft Skills Training market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report Global Soft Skills Training Market

Global Soft Skills Training Market by Delivery Mode:

• Regular/ Offline

• Online

Global Soft Skills Training Market by Soft Skill:

• Management & Leadership

• Administration & Secretarial

• Communication & Productivity

• Personal Development

• Teamwork

• Others

Global Soft Skills Training Market by End Users:

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Hospitality

• Energy and Power

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Global Soft Skills Training Market by Sourcing:

• In-house

• Outsourced

Global Soft Skills Training Market by Channel Provider:

• Corporate/ Enterprise

• Academic

• Government

Global Soft Skills Training Market by Region

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating on the Global Soft Skills Training market

• edX, Inc.,

• Pearson PLC,

• NIIT Limited,

• The Insights Group Ltd,

• Tata Interactive Systems,

• Skillsoft Corporation,

• D2L Corporation,

• Articulate Global, Inc.,

• QA Ltd.,

• New Horizons Worldwide, LLC,

• Computer Generated Solutions, Inc.

• Cegos Group

• Dale Carnegie

• Hemsley Fraser

• Center for Creative Leadership

• The Ken Blanchard Companies

