Global Sodium Acetate Market 2018 : Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast by 2026

Global Sodium Acetate market was valued at US$ 147.5 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 265.02 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6 % during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding sodium acetate market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global sodium acetate market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in sodium acetate market.

Sodium Acetate is the sodium salt of acetic acid is also known as sodium ethanoate. Sodium Acetate is an inexpensive chemical that has a wide range of uses, including as a food, leather & textile, Medical & pharmaceuticals or a laboratory reagent. Food additives are chemicals prepared with natural or synthetic ingredients and are used to enhance taste and other qualities of a particular food item. Sodium Acetate is used to enhance the mixability and taste of processed foods.

Sodium Acetate is extensively used as an emulsifier, preservative and flavouring agent in dairy products, cheese, chips, poultry, meat and other edibles. Significant demand from the processed food industry owing to the rise in income level of consumers, round the clock working hours and shift in consumer eating habits will boost the sodium acetate market over the forecast period.

Sodium acetate works as an acidity regulator and in animal feeds and various drugs. Other than the food industry, sodium acetate is also used in the Leather & textile industry, water treatment, buffer solution and concrete sealant. Sodium acetate is relatively environment-friendly and cheaper than other commonly used alternatives. Medical & pharmaceuticals are expected to be the fastest growing end-use industry owing to increasing consumption of sodium acetate in electrolytes, warming pads and as a diuretic agent.

Based on the product type, the sodium acetate trihydrate segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Sodium acetate trihydrate is a granular, crystalline powder with acetic odour, while sodium acetate anhydrous is a granular, hygroscopic powder.

Applications of sodium acetate trihydrate and sodium acetate anhydrous comprise leather & textiles, medical & pharmaceutical, food and others including water treatment, agriculture and plastics. Leather & textile was the largest end-user segment in the global sodium acetate trihydrate market in 2017.

The primary factor for the growth of sodium acetate is its significant use in processed food. Health concerns of individuals and food manufacturer’s untiring effort in order to meet customer’s demand of such food products which are least harmful for consumption are making manufacturer’s drop various fat and sugars which can pose a threat to human health is ultimately helping Sodium Acetate market to grow, as Sodium Acetate is replacing salts and spices. With such a move, Sodium Acetate not only helping in the manufacturing of healthy food but also lowering the cost of manufacturing.

Geographically, Asia Pacific was a major contributor to the sodium acetate market in 2017. Its market share is likely to expand in the near future, owing to growth in leather & textile, food and other industries in the region. Rising demand from the food industry for the preservation of dairy products with rapidly growing leather & textile industry will contribute towards the sodium acetate market development in future. Other factors, adding to the demand of sodium acetate market in the region, are urbanization in the developing countries, and significant use in processed foods. The regional markets of Europe and Rest of the World are expected to grow at a significantly high rate between 2017 and 2026.

Scope of Sodium Acetate Market:

Global Sodium Acetate Market, By Product Type

• Trihydrate

• Anhydrous

Global Sodium Acetate Market, By Application

• Food

• Leather & Textile

• Medical & Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Po Sodium Acetate Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Sodium Acetate Market:

• Palsgaard

• Foodchem International Corporation

• Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

• Gelest, Daito Chemical

• American Elements

• Shanxi Xinzhou Chemical

• Sisco Research Laboratories (SRL)

• Karn Chem, HiMedia Laboratories.

• CABB

• Niacet

• Changshu Nanhu Chemical

• Nantong Zhongwang

• Spectrum Chemical

• Cayman Chemical

• Tokyo Chemical Industry (TCI)

• Avantor Performance Materials

• Nandosal Chem Industries

